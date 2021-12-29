“I don’t think any of us use that as a crutch or an excuse because we know what comes with being a professional football player and the expectations that come with it. But it still does affect you, and you try to just compartmentalize the best you can. … We’re trying to support our brothers that aren’t here, praying for them, thinking about them, but we still have to try to gather ourselves and make something of the rest of these last two games.”