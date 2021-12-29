The under-20 tournament, which started Sunday in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, was in its preliminary round, with gold and bronze medal games scheduled for Tuesday.
“Together with the teams, we came into this event with full confidence in the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the IIHF, the LOC, Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and the Public Health Agency of Canada,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said in a statement. “The ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant forced us to readjust our protocols almost immediately upon arrival to attempt to stay ahead of any potential spread. This included daily testing and the team quarantine requirement when positive cases were confirmed.”
“We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work,” Tardif added. “Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely.”
The world juniors are the latest sports event to be disrupted by a spike in coronavirus cases linked to the omicron variant. In the wake of numerous outbreaks among teams, the NHL extended its holiday break to six days, and after resuming play on Tuesday it announced that 10 upcoming games would be postponed. The league also decided that its players will not participate in February’s Beijing Olympics.
With some NBA and NFL teams struggling to field competitive rosters because of the amount of players sidelined by positive tests, those leagues have altered their coronavirus protocols. Despite the surge in cases, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that there were “no plans right now to pause the season.”
The IIHF had decided last week to cancel six other junior tournaments set for January, including four involving women’s teams, but Tardif said recently that the organization went ahead with the world juniors because those teams “were already in the protected environment by the time the recommendation was made.” He cited a sharp rise in NHL game postponements from the time the junior teams went into pretournament quarantines earlier this month as an example of “how quickly the situation has changed.”
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have always made the health and safety of event participants and the community at large a priority, and given the news that we have encountered positive cases within the World Juniors environment, we understand and support the decision to cancel the remainder of the event,” Hockey Canada officials said Wednesday in a statement. “Although we know this is the right decision, we sympathize with all participants who have earned the opportunity to represent their countries on the world stage and that will not be able to realize that dream in its entirety.”