After Gardner enrolled at the school but wasn’t yet on the varsity team, Spencer took a group of high-schoolers to Michigan State’s campus, hopefully to help mold their dreams. Spencer has a video of a young Gardner in the Spartans’ locker room as he rattles off the accomplishments he believes he will reach — that he will shine in high school, earn scholarship offers and then play professionally. Spencer laughs as he re-watches the video, knowing all his former player has gone on to achieve at Cincinnati.
“You never really thought this guy would be Division I,” Spencer said, describing Gardner as a freshman in high school. “He’s small. He’s short. But he really believes in himself.”
Gardner might have made Spencer’s varsity team as a 10th-grader — only a handful of sophomores do each year — and Gardner believed in his ability. During preseason practices, he wanted to make a good impression and kept telling Spencer: “Coach, you see me? I’ll show you at the scrimmage.” But Gardner’s friend, who planned to take him to the scrimmage, didn’t pick him up. He couldn’t play that day and didn’t make the team.
So finally, in 11th grade, Gardner participated in his first full season of varsity football. The wide receiver-turned-cornerback didn’t attract a full array of scholarship offers from elite college programs. But as a three-star recruit, Gardner landed at Cincinnati, where now he’s so skilled at containing opposing wideouts that quarterbacks mostly avoid throwing passes his way.
Gardner, who soon could become Cincinnati’s first player selected in the first round of the NFL draft since 1971, serves as a key cog in the Bearcats’ stout defense. No. 4 Cincinnati has limited opponents to 16.1 points per game this season and has given up an average of 168.3 passing yards, the second-best mark in the country. Cincinnati’s reward for its undefeated season is a trip to the College Football Playoff, becoming the first team outside the major conferences to advance, and a semifinal game Friday afternoon against top-seeded Alabama. The Crimson Tide — with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and talented wide receivers — poses the toughest test yet for this Cincinnati secondary.
“I’ve never been on a stage this big,” Gardner said. “I’ve been in championships in my younger days but never one like this, obviously. It would mean a lot for the program and for the world to be able to show the world what we’re able to do.”
Since youth football, Gardner has gone by the nickname “Sauce.” That makes him seem loud and flashy, and he wears a necklace that bears his nickname. That name captures who he is on the field. He “has the ability to keep the room loose, keep the defense loose [and] make sure we have fun as we’re preparing like professionals,” defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said. But Gardner’s mom, who calls her youngest child by his given name, says he’s the quietest of her three kids. Gardner is “more of a silent killer,” his older brother, Allante, said.
As a junior this year, Gardner has had limited opportunities to build splashy stats. According to Pro Football Focus, Gardner has been targeted 36 times, giving up just 117 yards on 17 catches. Only Indiana and East Carolina attempted passes to receivers covered by Gardner more than three times. For comparison, Coby Bryant, the Bearcats’ other standout cornerback, has allowed 442 yards on 31 catches out of 70 passes targeted to his receivers. Bryant recently won the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the best defensive back in college football each year, and with him and Gardner, the Bearcats have a formidable pair of cornerbacks.
Even with just three interceptions this season, Gardner earned first-team all-American honors from multiple outlets, including the Associated Press. (Bryant landed on the AP second team.) Gardner’s value lies in what he eliminates — receiving options and scoring opportunities. Through three seasons at Cincinnati and more than 1,000 snaps in coverage, Gardner has never allowed a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.
“He’s the most poised guy out there on the field,” Gardner’s brother said. “He’s always in his zone, his area. If he gave up a touchdown, he’ll shake it off.”
For now, that’s still a hypothetical scenario.
Gardner’s mother, Alisa, noticed her son’s ability early, and she remembers how he held firm on his career aspirations. When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, “his answer never changed,” she said. He wanted to be a football player.
Gardner was thrust into a starting spot at cornerback during his junior year at King when a teammate suffered a broken jaw midway through the season. He thrived in that role but still had a slender frame that prompted doubts, even when he had a dominant senior year on the way to a state title.
Sometimes, as college coaches evaluate recruits, “they’re scared to really believe what their eyes are telling them,” Spencer said.
Allante Gardner, a former Division II football player, made a spreadsheet to help guide his brother through the recruiting process. He compiled information about each program’s roster, including the number of cornerbacks and how many players had reached the NFL. They considered the school’s academic programs and the relationships built with each staff. Cincinnati’s coaches made their interest apparent through each step, even visiting Gardner’s mom at work.
When Gardner saw his high school coach this past summer, they talked about what could be possible this season, particularly with a pair of résumé-boosting tests against Indiana and Notre Dame. Gardner, listed as 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, tweaked his diet and gained weight heading into his junior year. He and his team played well in 2020, eventually suffering a narrow loss against Georgia in the Peach Bowl, which is still the Bearcats’ only defeat in the past two years. Spencer envisioned a similar opportunity for Gardner in 2021.
But this — a playoff game against Alabama — is even bigger than what he imagined.
Gardner’s mom has noticed how sentimental she has felt lately. Her three children are adults, and she said she has been “doing a lot of crying this year.” During Gardner’s childhood, she sometimes worked overnight shifts — 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. — in assembly at an automotive seating manufacturing factory. As a single mom, she made it work, getting her kids to school despite little sleep. Allante calls her “Superwoman.”
So now, as the family heads to Texas for this game, she gets emotional thinking about her son’s path here. She could tell he was talented as a young child, and that somehow turned into this: He’s one of the best players in the country with a promising NFL future and a chance to compete for a national title. Gardner’s mom acknowledges the improbability of it all. But she also remembers her confidence-filled son and his dream, the one that keeps materializing in front of them.
“He knew,” she said, “exactly what he wanted.”