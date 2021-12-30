Indicating that he and his wife had received such treatment in the past, Mayfield said he did not bring the matter to team or law enforcement officials.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was asked about comments made by his wife in an Instagram story she shared Tuesday.
“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” Emily Mayfield had written in a note displayed to her followers. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.
“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me.”
She shared those remarks several days after her husband threw a career-high four interceptions in the 24-22 Christmas Day loss in Green Bay that dropped the Browns’ record to 7-8 and damaged their playoff hopes.
“I hurt this team,” Mayfield said immediately after the loss, in which he also took five sacks while throwing for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield was playing shortly after getting activated off the league’s covid-19 reserve list, and had not been able to practice with his team since being placed on the list Dec. 15.
Saturday’s performance left Mayfield, who has been playing through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, with 15 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions over 13 games played this season, on 62.4 percent passing for 2,825 yards. Among qualified NFL quarterbacks, Mayfield is 25th in passer rating (86.1) and 26th in QBR (37.8), and Pro Football Focus has him graded 30th at his position (minimum 80 pass attempts).
Mayfield said that while he had “quite a bit of experience of hearing a lot of opinions on the outside coming in, it’s hard when it comes down to somebody that you love and you care about.”
“She’s not able to change some of the outcomes to the game — or any at all, I should say,” he said of his wife. “ … It’s tough to tell your loved ones and your family not to defend you and look into that stuff. That’s just human nature.
“It’s just one of those things that it has blown up to be a much bigger deal on the outside. It’s not like it’s anything new for us.”
Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski suggested Thursday that those kinds of comments directed at the Mayfields were not overly unusual, adding that the organization stood ready to assist if needed.
“People can and do say some crazy things out there,” Stefanski said. “If it rises to the level of that, certainly, we can help address those type of things. Short of that, just in general and not specific to that, but in general there is a lot of noise out there.”
In the Instagram story, Emily Mayfield added, “For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”