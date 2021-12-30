But on Thursday afternoon, we are likely to see a similarly on-brand victory celebration that, for some, will go well beyond the bounds of human decency. You see, the two head coaches in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl have promised that they will submit themselves to a shower of the game sponsor’s signature product should their team win.
There is no more polarizing condiment than mayonnaise, with its adherents contending that no sandwich is complete without it while its opponents (the author of this story included) consider it a menace that should be banned. South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer, whose Gamecocks will play North Carolina on Thursday, seems to be in the latter camp.
“I’m not a big mayonnaise guy,” he said this month when Duke’s Mayo Bowl executive director Dan Morrison announced that the bowl would donate $10,000 to the charity of the winning team’s choice should its head coach submit to the bath. “I’ll gladly take one for the team on that one if it means we won a football game, but woof.”
Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown, on the other hand, seems much more accepting of the idea considering the charitable donation at stake, saying it would be “worth it.”
“We need to win,” he added. “I said somewhere I’d let someone hit me with a frying pan 365 days if we won. Mayonnaise is easy.”
Game officials seemingly have been preparing for this moment ever since last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl, when the nation’s college football fans — a notoriously fractious bunch — joined in unity to express their dismay after Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst received the traditional Gatorade/water shower after his Badgers defeated Wake Forest, even though a victory slathering of mayo had been teased throughout the broadcast.
One year later, this really seems to be a thing that is going to happen. There has been testing.
And dry runs, which in this case was a wet run. A slimy, smelly, wet run.
We’ve actually already seen one college football mayo dump this season, when a Clemson fan submitted himself to the worst possible shower during the kickoff episode of ESPN’s “College Gameday” on Sept. 4.
I will issue a warning here about graphic content. Do not watch if you have mayo sensitivities or general good taste in condiments.
The fan in question probably had some lustrous hair and supple skin after the incident. According to this Reader’s Digest article I found after cautiously googling “what do you do if someone dumps mayo on your head,” the emulsion of oil, egg and acid can be used for hair conditioning, a home facial, fingernail strengthening, sunburn relief and lice eradication.
Who am I to doubt Reader’s Digest, America’s foremost provider of condiment-intensive beauty tips? But let this also serve as another reminder that the Internet is a depraved place, because people willingly have slathered mayo on their bodies and survived to tell the tale. This disturbing trend will continue Thursday.
Thursday’s celebration/torture session will take place after the trophy presentation, with 4.5 gallons of slightly watered-down Duke’s mayo getting dumped on the winning head coach’s head. We will update this story with all the graphic details, if my dry heaves stop in time.