Thursday night’s 81-67 defeat of Brown suggests both find themselves in a good place as the Terrapins prepare to reenter Big Ten play.
Ayala scored 22 points, Russell had 18 just two days after leaving a defeat of Lehigh early with an apparent knee injury, and Maryland (8-4) delivered an emphatic second half to close out 2021 with a three-game winning streak under interim coach Danny Manning.
“When Fatts and Eric are playing the way they’re playing right now, it just makes us that much tougher,” said Manning, whose team resumes its conference schedule Monday at Iowa. “The most encouraging thing to me was those guys did it in the flow of the ballgame.”
Hakim Hart scored 17 points and Donta Scott added 15 for the Terps. Tamenang Choh scored 25 points for the Bears (8-7), who have dropped a season-high three in a row.
Brown, which earlier in the season created headaches for North Carolina and Colorado, led 45-39 with 16:47 to go. But Maryland ripped off the next 13 points, including Russell’s explosive fast break layup off a Qudus Wahab outlet pass and Ayala’s layup that briefly sat on the rim before falling, prompting a Brown timeout.
It did little to slow Maryland, which eventually capped a 21-4 run with Hart’s three-pointer to make it 60-49. The Bears didn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way.
Russell left Tuesday’s victory over Lehigh after making knee-to-knee contact with an opponent with 8:50 to play. Wearing a sleeve on his right knee, Russell started as usual and played 29 minutes.
He had five assists against just two turnovers, mixing in a heavy dose of his speed while rarely taking severe risks besides an attempt at a behind-the-back pass that went out of bounds with about a minute remaining and left him with a sheepish grin.
That aside, Russell looked as comfortable as he has all season.
“The first 10 games, it’s a new system,” Russell said. “Everything’s new. You don’t really know where you’re going to get your shots at and where you’re going to score and where your opportunities are going to be. That first 10 games were kind of like a feel-out game. I kind of know where everybody is going to be at now and I can kind of just be myself.”
It was also an encouraging day for Ayala, who had 13 of his points in the final 10 minutes to help close out the Bears. Ayala is averaging 20.3 points during Maryland’s winning streak, shooting 53.8 percent (21 of 39) in that span.
In the Terps’ first nine games, Ayala averaged 13.1 points and shot 33.3 percent (40 of 120) from the field.
Here’s what to know from Thursday night’s game:
Hart stopper
Choh, a graduate student who was twice named a second team all-Ivy selection, deftly used his 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame to confound the Terps in the first half. Choh scored 18 points before the break with the help of some nifty post moves, a three-pointer and a knack for drawing a whistle. Maryland fouled Choh six times, leading to seven made free throws.
But after Scott began the game marking Choh, Hart took on the assignment in the second half. Choh had seven points on 3 of 6 shooting after the break and never made it back to the foul line.
“He slowed down their stud in the second half,” Manning said. “We put him on Choh and he did a tremendous job of setting the tone and making Choh work a lot harder in the second half.”
Russell’s recovery
Russell couldn’t put weight on his leg when he was helped off the floor Tuesday, and did little on-court work on the day between games. Nonetheless, he recovered enough to maintain his place in the lineup against Brown.
“My adrenaline was rushing,” Russell said. “Once I started playing, I felt regular. Right now, it’s kind of hurting and yesterday it was hurting really bad. I felt good waking up this morning and I felt I could give it a go so I did.”
Choppy waters
It was difficult for either team to get into a rhythm in the first half. Officials called a combined 27 fouls, leading to 32 free throw attempts.
Maryland trailed 39-35 at the break, the second consecutive game it struggled before pulling away in the final 20 minutes.
“We know moving forward we cannot continue to have halves like that, especially when a team shoots 50 percent,” Manning said. “I like the way we bounced back in the second half.”