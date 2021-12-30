“Nowadays,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart explained on Thursday, “it’s probably done a lot more on the perimeter in terms of there’s hats on hats on the perimeter now more than ever, and every play has multiple plays to it, and you’re playing a defensive line block technique, you’re playing it out on the perimeter. You’re blocking somebody at receiver more now than ever because there’s a perimeter screen attached to every play. I think that’s made the premium on being physical more (important). Certainly I understand the game is played outside the box more than ever, but at the end of the day when it gets cold or it gets the end of the year, wherever you’re playing, you’d better be able to run the ball.”