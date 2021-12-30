“It’s going to be a train wreck inside,” Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said in a video interview ahead of Friday’s Orange Bowl national semifinal, and thereby did he frame the week.
“I mean,” he continued, “it’s two smash-mouth teams kind of going against each other, and endurance is going to play a big piece in that, who’s able to win the fourth quarter, who’s able to win the line of scrimmage late in the game is going to be key to who wins the game.”
“Very rarely are they running to avoid contact,” Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said of Michigan. “They’re running to create contact.”
It sounds like a game suited for cold mud rather than hot grass. It sounds like a game meant to honor the departed John Madden. It sounds like a game among men and not even dinosaurs.
It has a Georgia cast so formidable that its individuals can get lost: the linebackers of various greatness with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Nolan Smith, Channing Tindall, Robert Beal Jr., the linemen Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt. And it has the 1,583 pounds worth of Michigan starting linemen in Andrew Stueber, Andrew Vastardis, Zak Zinter, Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan. “I think [quarterback] Cade [McNamara] said it before,” Stueber said, “the offensive line is the heartbeat of this team …”
When the Wolverines astonished 111,156 gawkers plus a TV audience by rushing for 297 yards against Ohio State, it drew a lauding text to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh from Madden himself, who had detected “as good an offensive line performance as he’s seen in a football game,” Harbaugh relayed. And when they followed that with 211 in the Big Ten championship game against Iowa, it further ratified something.
An approach some might view as antiquated came to seem viable.
“I think (it lent) more confidence, like we know we can do it on a big stage,” Vastardis said. “We can play our brand of football on a big stage, and just carrying that over and practicing as hard if not harder with intensity and detail, and just the confidence continues to build.”
These two programs have their brands, and those brands do feel similar, even as the Alabama air show has tormented both (Michigan in the 2020 Citrus Bowl, Georgia serially).
“Nowadays,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart explained on Thursday, “it’s probably done a lot more on the perimeter in terms of there’s hats on hats on the perimeter now more than ever, and every play has multiple plays to it, and you’re playing a defensive line block technique, you’re playing it out on the perimeter. You’re blocking somebody at receiver more now than ever because there’s a perimeter screen attached to every play. I think that’s made the premium on being physical more (important). Certainly I understand the game is played outside the box more than ever, but at the end of the day when it gets cold or it gets the end of the year, wherever you’re playing, you’d better be able to run the ball.”
That’s unless you’re Alabama and don’t really have to, as when running back Brian Robinson Jr. led the way with a mere 55 yards on 16 carries in that SEC championship game.
“Physical physicality is the brand of football we play here,” Michigan receiver Mike Sainristil said. “That’s just the motto we have on this offense is we call it ‘PSP,’ which is ‘physical, smart, precise,’ and as you see the first word is ‘physical.’ That’s just how we play football here.”
Can Michigan and its glorious back Hassan Haskins run the ball on Georgia?
That detail alone feels worth checking out.
For one thing, it can serve as a referendum on the Big Ten.
“We’ve been able to run the ball on a lot of teams that other teams haven’t been able to,” Stueber said just after the Ohio State game. “It came to a pinnacle in this game. We were able to come off, move the ball, hit their linebackers and do something that a lot of teams failed to do.”
Wisconsin ranked No. 1 in rushing defense. Michigan, the nation’s No. 10 rushing offense, pricked that for 112 rushing yards in Madison on Oct. 2. Iowa ranked No. 13, and Michigan got the 211. Michigan State ranked No. 18, and Michigan gained 146, while Ohio State ranked No. 19 and would have ranked higher had Michigan not ravaged it for the 297.
Michigan also happened to lead the country in plays of 50 or more yards (17, just ahead of Florida International at 16), and happened to lead the Power Five in fewest sacks allowed (just 10). So it also wound up fetching this assessment from Lanning: “I think what you’ll see is they’re very creative on offense with what they do, and they do a great job attacking poor eye discipline. There’s multiple plays they use to set up the next play, whether it be play-action runs to set up play-action shots downfield, whether it be their misdirection game with reverses, flea flickers.” And it wound up with the 340-pound Davis calling it “a tremendous challenge for our front seven.”
Georgia, in turn, earned this from Stueber: “We’ve had a lot of time to dissect and deconstruct what it is they do. They’re really well-coached, they play hard, they rotate a lot, they have some great schemes, some great fronts, some great movement, but at the end of the day it’s something that we focus on ourselves.”
Where does Georgia stand on that national rush-defense list?
It would be No. 3.
It’s about to get loud down here.