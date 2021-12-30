“He had a way of tying everything in,” Rivera said. “When you sat down and talked with him and you discussed something with him, he would tie in a story of something that he had gone through or he had done. He related those things to you and then made them so that you could understand them from practical experience, so you knew that he had already experienced this. His knowledge of it wasn’t him just guessing or telling you; his knowledge was actual practical experience. I mean, he had gone through these things.