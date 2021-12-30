“We sat down, and the first thing he said to me when we started talking about being a head coach, he said, ‘Hey, don’t ever forget you are the head coach,’” Rivera recalled Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. “He said, ‘Everything will stop and start with you, and everything will come across your desk. … ’I’d already been a head coach for two years, but just having him put it to me in those terms — very direct and very blunt and very straightforward — really just kind of helped galvanize my attitude and feelings about being the head coach.
“He’s always been very supportive, always been there, and he was a tremendous inspiration for me.”
Madden, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, was 85 when he died Tuesday morning. His death elicited an outpouring of condolences and stories from his years as a coach for the Oakland Raiders, a broadcaster, a commercial pitchman, the face of the Madden NFL video games and a teacher.
Rivera, who has an extensive cast of influences, has credited Madden for much of a coaching style that has followed him from Carolina to Washington.
“[Madden] said, ‘The reason we drafted certain guys was we had to stop certain opponents,’” Rivera said last week. “And so it’s always something that I’ve always kind of remembered when we go into the draft is how can we get after our opponents.”
For example, when Rivera was with the Panthers, the team selected cornerback James Bradberry in the second round of the 2016 draft to counter the NFC South’s elite wide receivers, including Julio Jones, then with the Atlanta Falcons, and Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This season, with a Washington roster reeling because of injuries and a recent coronavirus outbreak, Rivera cited the same lesson.
“Not having specific people on the field really amplified it because we couldn’t match certain things,” Rivera said. “That helps us in terms of giving us some clarity going forward, saying that, ‘Hey, we’re eventually going to start preparing for next year.’”
Rivera has also credited Madden for trusting and relying on his staff, which became vital last season as Rivera balanced coaching full-time while being treated for cancer. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio led practices when Rivera couldn’t because of chemotherapy, and team athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion often shuttled him from the team’s practice facility to the hospital for treatment.
Additionally, Rivera has noted Madden’s guidance in encouraging him to trust his instincts, which led to the nickname “Riverboat Ron.” Since 2011, Rivera’s teams have gone for it on 166 fourth downs, the third most among coaches behind the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh (201) and Mike McCarthy for the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys (174).
“One of the things that he told me was, ‘Ron, you’ve played enough football, you’ve coached enough football, to know what’s right or wrong,’” Rivera said last season. “‘If you go with what you feel is best for your team, you have a good chance. Rely on those things.’ That’s kind of what I’ve done. I’ve kind of tried to rely on my gut instincts. Based on certain things and certain things that I see I just make decisions.”
Upon hearing the news of Madden’s death, Rivera said he was both saddened and surprised.
“It was truly unexpected from what I understand, and surely unexpected by me,” he said.
But as he thought back to his interactions with his mentor, Rivera could only smile as he remembered a teacher unlike any other.
“He had a way of tying everything in,” Rivera said. “When you sat down and talked with him and you discussed something with him, he would tie in a story of something that he had gone through or he had done. He related those things to you and then made them so that you could understand them from practical experience, so you knew that he had already experienced this. His knowledge of it wasn’t him just guessing or telling you; his knowledge was actual practical experience. I mean, he had gone through these things.
“To me, it’s always kind of cool when somebody else that’s been there is drawing you the map.”