In his past two starts, both losses to the Dallas Cowboys, Heinicke has played the worst games of his career. His combined totals those two games are ugly: 18 completions in 47 attempts (38.3 percent) for 243 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions to go with eight sacks. There have been 480 starting quarterback showings in the NFL this season, and by the advanced metric expected points added per dropback, Heinicke’s performance Sunday night at Dallas was the worst of them all (minus-31.09).