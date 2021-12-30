Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. plans to play Beal and Caldwell-Pope in shorter spurts to allow them to re-acclimate after playing their last game on Dec. 18. Beal has a basketball gym in his home, but Unseld reminded Thursday that individual workouts bear little resemblance to what’s required in an NBA game.
“He’ll give me a nod or put his hand up [when he needs a sub],” Unseld said. “At this point, it’s all hands on deck. We have enough bodies thankfully, so it’s good to get those two back in the mix. They’ve missed a week-plus, so no matter how much individual work you can do, it’s not the same as game reps. It will hit them probably in the first stint. We’ll shorten the rotation, their stretches, rather. But on paper, they’re going to play the same amount of minutes.”
Beal also recently received a coronavirus vaccine.
Washington will round out the rest of its roster with a collection of players on 10-day contracts signed via the league’s hardship exception. The latest additions were center 6-foot-11 center Jaime Echenique, called up from the Capital City Go-Go, and guard Brad Wanamaker, who played in 22 games with the Indiana Pacers this season.
The six players in protocols are Dinwiddie, Thomas Bryant, Raul Neto, Rui Hachimura, Aaron Holiday and Montrezl Harrell.
“It’s a bit of a revolving door over the last few days,” Unseld said.
Cleveland has two players in protocols: breakout guard Darius Garland and Cedi Osman. Center Jarrett Allen will not play as he works on conditioning after clearing protocols. The Cavaliers also announced Wednesday that Ricky Rubio will miss the rest of the season after the veteran guard tore his ACL during a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.