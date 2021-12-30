“He’ll give me a nod or put his hand up [when he needs a sub],” Unseld said. “At this point, it’s all hands on deck. We have enough bodies thankfully, so it’s good to get those two back in the mix. They’ve missed a week-plus, so no matter how much individual work you can do, it’s not the same as game reps. It will hit them probably in the first stint. We’ll shorten the rotation, their stretches, rather. But on paper, they’re going to play the same amount of minutes.”