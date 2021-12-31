3:24 p.m.

Here’s hoping today’s games reject the pattern of College Football Playoff semifinal history. Only three of 14 semifinals have been decided by a touchdown. The blowouts have provided some memorable moments, like Jameis Winston falling and fumbling in Florida State’s blowout loss to Oregon in the Rose Bowl, and Christian Wilkins’s fake punt catch in an entertaining first half in Clemson’s first playoff victory, over Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl. But drama has been limited. Maybe Georgia’s presence will help — the Bulldogs’ 54-48 overtime triumph over Oklahoma is one of the best CFP games in the brief history. At the very least, new blood in Michigan and Cincinnati will provide intrigue. Can Michigan validate the Big Ten’s excellent showing in bowl season? Will Cincinnati prove a team from outside the Power Five can become a true national power? It should be a fascinating day of football no matter what.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports