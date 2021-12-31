Since youth football, Gardner has gone by the nickname “Sauce.” That makes him seem loud and flashy, and he wears a necklace that bears his nickname. That name captures who he is on the field. He “has the ability to keep the room loose, keep the defense loose [and] make sure we have fun as we’re preparing like professionals,” defensive coordinator Mike Tressel said. But Gardner’s mom, who calls her youngest child by his given name, says he’s the quietest of her three kids. Gardner is “more of a silent killer,” his older brother, Allante, said.