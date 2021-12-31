The defending national champions had blemishes this season that made them seem vulnerable — at least more so than usual. The Crimson Tide still entered this playoff with the top seed, even though this group of players didn’t steamroll SEC opposition the way Alabama typically does. There was that loss at Texas A&M — one that players now say could have been the turning point of their season — and then there were narrow escapes against Auburn in a game that required four overtimes and against Florida, a team that went on to fire its coach.