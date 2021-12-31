“He had a way with kids,” said McNeal, the teacher, “that made them want to be better. It was the way he talked to them. It was like when my boys gave me problems, he would come over and he would talk to them and he would tell them, ‘No matter what you do in life and what you accomplish, your Mom and Dad are always going to be there.’ … He never belittled them or called them names … I think it’s a gift, because not everybody can do it. Even teachers who are trained, taught to be positive and not sarcastic with the kids, still have to work at it.”