Washington will turn to undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson and veteran Jonathan Williams to carry the load at running back, but it will likely also elevate Wendell Smallwood from the practice squad for reinforcement.
Washington’s covid list now includes eight players, but throughout December, more than 35 different players have come on and off it. Eight assistants and multiple staffers have also entered protocols at various points this season.
On Thursday, right tackle Sam Cosmi, practice squad quarterback Kyle Shurmur and punter Tress Way were placed in the protocols.
The three, along with Gibson and Flowers, are vaccinated and could test out early if symptoms they may be experiencing are resolved or improved and they can produce two negative tests or reach a certain cycle threshold. Otherwise, they have to remain in the protocols for five days and have improved symptoms before they can be cleared to return.
The latest they could test out and still be available for Sunday’s game would be Sunday morning. But the team would have activate them Saturday afternoon, with the hope they can produce two negative rapid tests Sunday morning. If they test positive, Washington will not be able to elevate anyone in their place.
Washington signed punter Ryan Winslow as a fill-in for Way, who could miss his first game since he joined the team in 2014. His 127-game playing streak is tied with Cincinnati’s Kevin Huber for the second-longest among active punters.
Cosmi, who has played only eight games this season because of injuries (ankle and hip) and now the coronavirus, will likely be replaced by Cornelius Lucas. To replace Flowers, Washington would likely turn to Saahdiq Charles, who previously stepped in at right guard when Brandon Scherff went on the covid list and missed Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington’s secondary will require more shifting, however. Cornerback Darryl Roberts was added to the covid list Wednesday, and starter Williams Jackson III was ruled out Friday with a calf injury. Behind Kendall Fuller, only Danny Johnson, Corn Elder and Troy Apke are on the active roster, though Washington could elevate D.J. Hayden from the practice squad.
Washington listed defensive ends Montez Sweat (death in his family) and James Smith-Williams (illness), and receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) as questionable to play Sunday.
Washington was among the first NFL teams to experience a widespread coronavirus outbreak in early December, just as it began a five-game stretch of divisional play. The team’s Week 14 game against the Eagles was postponed two days because of the outbreak, and Washington still had to start a replacement at quarterback.
Although most players from Washington’s first wave of the outbreak have since returned, its list has expanded again and has sapped the team of many key offensive players — at a critical time, no less.
A win Sunday against Philadelphia would increase Washington’s hope of making the playoffs, but its fate will still depend on the results of many other teams. A loss would eliminate Washington from the postseason.