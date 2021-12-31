But one constant remained for Washington — Alex Ovechkin. The veteran winger continued his march up the NHL’s all-time scoring list with a game-winning power play goal with just under three minutes remaining, the difference in what would ultimately be a 3-1 victory.
The snipe was the 275th power play goal of Ovechkin’s career, which surpassed Dave Andrechyuk for the most in NHL history. It also marked his 119th game-winner, third-most since the NHL started tracking such things.
“It’s a great moment for me, for the team, for the fans, for the game as well,” Ovechkin said. “Now it’s over and we’ll move on.”
Ovechkin added an empty-netter in the final minute for good measure, his 24th goal of the season. It was the second win in three nights for the shorthanded Capitals (20-6-7) after more than a week off because of the league’s coronavirus shutdown, and they enter the new year hopeful for the quick returns of those players on the protocols list — a cast that includes three of their top six defensemen.
After playing with four of their top centers for the first time all season in a 5-3 win over Nashville on Wednesday night, the Capitals were missing Eller on Friday night — but still had Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who tied the score at one with 4:07 left in the second period.
It was clear from the onset Friday night that Washington would have its hands full. Detroit (15-14-3), which had not played since Dec. 18 because of the league’s shutdown, was aggressive early, outshooting Washington 11-5 in a scoreless first period. The Capitals blocked seven shots in the first 20 minutes alone, and Ilya Samsonov made a series of impressive saves to keep the game scoreless.
Detroit started the second period on the power play after Dmitry Orlov — playing in his 600th NHL game — was called for tripping. That led to Detroit’s first goal just seconds after the power play ended, as center Pius Suter scored to make it 1-0.
“I don’t think we were quite on the point in the first period," Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. "I thought from the second half of the second period on, we were pretty on-point. It’s just a lot of personnel that’s missing, but guys went in and did the job again.”
Washington went on the power play less than two minutes later, but couldn’t capitalize — it later killed another Detroit power play and Kuznetsov — who netted the game-winning goal against Nashville on Wednesday — scored after skating past Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal and beating goaltender Thomas Greiss to knot the score.
“When they scored the goal, it was a wake-up call,” Ovechkin said. “We started playing differently. We started playing more physical and you could see everybody kind of take a big step in the offense. … We just have to play like that all the time, obviously.”
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ win:
Johansen makes most of NHL debut
With four defensemen remaining in coronavirus protocols, Capitals rookie Lucas Johansen made his long-awaited NHL debut, more than five years after Washington made him a first-round pick in 2016. He replaced his longtime teammate in Hershey, Alexander Alexeyev, who was assigned to the team’s taxi squad Friday afternoon after making his debut against Nashville.
Johansen registered his first point in the second period, assisting on Kuznetsov’s goal. Eight rookies have made their NHL debuts for Washington, including in three straight games; Johansen was the 11th rookie to score for the Capitals.
“Every kid playing hockey, growing up, you want to play in the NHL," Johansen said. "It was pretty cool. I tried to focus in, and not really look around and take it in, but now that it’s over I can really enjoy tonight. It was a great win.”
Eller scratched
Eller’s absence came just two nights after the Capitals finally had all four of their centers in the lineup for the first time this season.
With Eller out, Aliaksei Protas shifted to center on the third line between Connor McMichael and T.J. Oshie, while winger Brett Leason, who was recalled from the taxi squad earlier this week, was slotted back into the lineup on the second line next to Conor Sheary and Backstrom.
Six remain in protocols
Washington played its second consecutive game with six players still in the league’s coronavirus protocols list: defensemen Martin Fehervary, Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen and Dennis Cholowski, along with forward Daniel Sprong and goaltender Vitek Vanecek.
There is hope that some of those players could be back ahead of Sunday’s home game against New Jersey, as each have now been in protocols for at least a week: Sprong and Schultz entered Dec. 21; Jensen was added Dec. 23. Fehervary, Cholowski and Vanecek went on the list Dec. 24.
The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed earlier this week to reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five for fully vaccinated players who are asymptomatic.