Detroit — Nearly seven weeks after Washington last visited Detroit and shut out the Red Wings, the Capitals returned Friday night in a much different place, with six players still in the league’s coronavirus protocols and one of their top centers, Lars Eller, a late scratch because of a non-covid illness. And on the final night of the year, they were facing a team champing at the bit after not playing for 13 days and inching closer to full strength after dealing with coronavirus issues of their own.