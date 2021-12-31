Said Beal: “That’s amazing. I say that for all guys who have an opportunity to achieve their dreams, and this year is the year for a lot of guys. We understand how hard it is to get here, it’s hard. I think a lot of people have it misconstrued, they think we have it easy, C getting to the league is easy. It is not, man. Then you have so many guys in the [G League] who are deserving of being up here, who deserve spots. And a lot of them just don’t have the opportunity.”