The fact that the Dolphins used their expensively acquired sixth pick on Waddle, rather than Smith, raised more than a few questions when the draft unfolded in April. After all, while Waddle missed most of the 2020 season with an ankle injury, Smith enjoyed a record-breaking campaign that made him the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy. Smith has performed well as a rookie in his own right, and he has the same number of touchdown catches (five) as Waddle, with 821 yards. Where they diverge statistically is in receptions, with Smith’s total of 58 lagging well behind Waddle’s, while Waddle is averaging 4.4 fewer yards per catch than Smith.