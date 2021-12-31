The following month, the Dolphins used that No. 6 pick to select Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. The process by which Miami arrived at his selection incurred some criticism, but few are questioning it now given Waddle’s central role in the Dolphins’ offense and their abrupt ascent to a potential playoff berth.
Waddle appears likely to break the NFL record for receptions in a rookie season, set in 2003 when the Arizona Cardinals’ Anquan Boldin had 101. With 10 catches during Monday’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints, Waddle reached 96, passing the Saints’ Michael Thomas (92 in 2016) for second on the list with two games to go, including Sunday’s pivotal contest at Tennessee.
Asked after the victory how much importance he placed on surpassing Boldin’s mark, Waddle replied: “I wouldn’t say it’s, like, something I’ve got my mind focused on, but I’m all for it as long as it comes with some wins. It would obviously be pretty cool because NFL is a special league, so anything in this league to have a record in is always big.”
All of Waddle’s receptions over Miami’s past seven games have come in victories, a trend that may not be coincidental. What is clear is that his numbers have improved in parallel with his team’s fortunes.
As the Dolphins followed a Week 1 win by plummeting to 1-7, he averaged six catches for 51.6 yards. During the subsequent winning streak, in which he did miss one game while on the league’s covid-19 reserve list, Waddle’s average numbers jumped to eight catches for 88 yards.
The season-long totals for the 23-year-old Houston native — 96 catches for 941 yards and five touchdowns on 126 targets — have made him not just the Dolphins’ leader in all of the major receiving categories but far and away their most reliable and effective wide receiver. DeVante Parker and Will Fuller, Miami’s big-name veterans at the position, have missed much of the season, leaving Waddle and fourth-year tight end Mike Gesicki (67 catches for 707 yards) to pick up the slack.
The impressive degree to which Waddle has handled that responsibility is reflected in his assessment at Pro Football Focus, which has him graded 12th among all wide receivers. That is the best mark among rookies, including Ja’Marr Chase (21st), whom the Cincinnati Bengals made the fifth pick in the draft, and DeVonta Smith (30th), Waddle’s former Alabama teammate who was plucked by the Philadelphia Eagles after they made their own draft-board move back up into the 10th slot after trading the No. 6 pick to Miami.
The fact that the Dolphins used their expensively acquired sixth pick on Waddle, rather than Smith, raised more than a few questions when the draft unfolded in April. After all, while Waddle missed most of the 2020 season with an ankle injury, Smith enjoyed a record-breaking campaign that made him the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy. Smith has performed well as a rookie in his own right, and he has the same number of touchdown catches (five) as Waddle, with 821 yards. Where they diverge statistically is in receptions, with Smith’s total of 58 lagging well behind Waddle’s, while Waddle is averaging 4.4 fewer yards per catch than Smith.
As fate would have it, both were reunited in the NFL with quarterbacks from whom they had caught passes at Alabama: Jalen Hurts in Smith’s case, and for Waddle, Tua Tagovailoa. After the win in New Orleans, during which Waddle tied a rookie record for catches on “Monday Night Football” set by none other than Jerry Rice in 1985, Tagovailoa was asked if he expected such instant success for his fellow Crimson Tide star.
“I’m not a genie, so I’m not going to say that I did foresee that in Jaylen’s future,” Tagovailoa said. “I knew that he had a lot of potential, of course, just being able to play with him at Alabama and then also the [offseason practices] that we’ve had together and leading up into training camp. … You can just see his development within his understanding of coverages, his understanding of getting open fast against man coverage and then blitz-man and so forth. I think he’s done a great job for us.”
In terms of getting open fast, as Tagovailoa put it, it helps that Waddle can do everything at a rapid rate. Reportedly timed in the 40-yard dash at a blazing 4.37 seconds while still in high school, Waddle’s rare speed was considered arguably his greatest asset as a draft prospect. That alone, though, would not have put him in the first round, let alone among the top six picks. Waddle was also regarded as a well-rounded receiver who could win at all three levels of a defense (short, intermediate and deep), and his proficiency on underneath routes has been an indispensable element of the Dolphins’ attack.
Working behind an offensive line rated by PFF and other websites as among the worst in the NFL at pass-blocking, Tagovailoa has frequently had to get the ball out of his hands as fast as he can. As often as not, Waddle has been able to quickly separate from defenders and make himself available for drive-sustaining completions.
“The way he gets open, the speed, the toughness, the want-to,” fellow Miami wide receiver Albert Wilson said this month of what has impressed him about Waddle. “He wants to go out there and be the best guy on the field every time.
“And to be so young, to kind of just want to take that role and put it on himself, it’s awesome to see.”