Much of the pregame focus, not without merit, has been on the physical prowess of Michigan’s running game and Georgia’s front seven. Many foresee a low-scoring game. It may play out differently than most observers expect. Michigan’s wide receiving corps is overlooked but is one of the best in the country, and quarterback Cade McNamara is solid. Alabama just revealed how Georgia’s defense can be vulnerable to an elite passing attack. On the other side, Michigan’s secondary is probably its weakest unit, and it may have to play without all-Big Ten defensive back Daxton Hill, whose status was murky as of Thursday. George Pickens, the star Georgia wide receiver who missed almost all of the season recovering from an ACL tear, returned in December and will likely play. There could be more passing yards and points than expected.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports