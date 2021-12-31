Fickell’s point is understandable: The 2021 Cincinnati football team can’t be burdened by representing all the programs from outside the Power Five conferences who haven’t had this chance on this stage. And yet the Bearcats do: Central Florida in 2017 and 2018, Western Michigan in 2016, Boise State way back in 2009, before the CFP even existed. All have some skin in the Bearcats’ game in Arlington, Tex., because with a stalwart performance against Alabama, all those alums from all those schools could say, “See, we coulda done that.”
Let’s be honest about the College Football Playoff, an event I wanted, an event I would like to see expanded to eight teams: The semifinals have basically been duds. For every thriller — which really amounts to Georgia’s 54-48, double-overtime classic over Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl — there have been three blowouts. Sample scores: Alabama 38, Michigan State 0; Clemson 31, Ohio State 0; Clemson 30, Notre Dame 3; LSU 63, Oklahoma 28.
That’s not just cherry-picking. Of the 14 CFP semifinal games played over seven years, only three have been decided by one score. Half have been decided by at least 20 points. The average margin of victory: 20.9. That’s not exactly the three barnburners a year we hoped for.
Into that history of blowouts drop the Bearcats, who are 13-0 but seeded fourth behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia. They are basically two-touchdown underdogs. They belong.
“How many undefeated teams are there out there?” asked Alabama Coach Nick Saban, winner of seven national championships himself.
Uh, that would be one, Coach. A fact of which he’s well aware. Even as Saban presides over the college football equivalent of Google, he can relate to the start-up.
“I played at Kent State, all right?” he said. “ … I think it’s good for college football that everybody in every conference feels like they have an opportunity if they have success and their team is consistent and performs in the fashion that the University of Cincinnati performed all year long. … It’s very, very difficult to do.”
It’s important to note that, even with Cincinnati’s burden and Cincinnati’s opportunity, this season doesn’t represent some broadening of the mind or open-armed policy from the CFP committee. Rather, it represents sheer circumstance. The Bearcats don’t really need to be reminded, because they were 9-0 in the coronavirus-rattled 2020 season — and finished eighth in the final CFP rankings, behind Oklahoma (8-2) and Florida (8-3).
So they are both accomplished and fortunate because this opportunity is provided by the failures of others. Oklahoma State would be here if not for a loss in the Big 12 title game. Oregon took control of its fate with an early-season win at Ohio State but stumbled with a bad loss to Stanford and two losses to Utah. The committee certainly would have loved to take Notre Dame (11-1) — but for the pesky fact that the “1” on the right side of the Fighting Irish’s ledger came at the hands of none other than Cincinnati, a thorough 24-13 decision in South Bend.
Cincinnati did everything in its control, which was win all its games. It is to be commended for that. But that’s also what the above non-Power Five teams from yesteryear did, too. And there was always some justification for the committee to say, “Yeah, but …” All the “Yeah, buts” played their way out of the equation this year.
And so we have this game at gargantuan AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, with its 80,000 seats. That’s rather different from what the Bearcats are used to at home — Nippert Stadium holds half that many seats — or on the road in the American Athletic Conference. Attendance at Alabama’s 2021 spring game: 47,218 — at that point, the largest crowd at a sporting event in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.
There’s disparity here, for sure. But that frustrating end to the Bearcats’ unbeaten 2020 regular season also afforded Cincinnati a preview. The Bearcats finished with a game against Georgia in the Peach Bowl, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. So they have experience against an opponent every bit as talented as the Crimson Tide unit they will face Friday in a venue as massive as the venue they will filter into Friday.
The result that day: Cincinnati carried a 21-10 lead into the fourth quarter, but ultimately succumbed to a field goal with three seconds left in a 24-21 loss.
Imagine that kind of performance — in the playoff.
“The experiences you have in the past help you in the future, especially if you use them in the right way,” Fickell said. “ … It just gives us that much more of an idea of what we’re facing.”
What they’re facing: an Alabama team with a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback and an icon as its coach. More than that, though, they’re facing a system that has a history of excluding its kind in the past, one set up to exclude its kind in the future. A stout showing against Alabama will further the idea that the best Group of Five teams can compete with the best in the country.
A blowout? It won’t matter that, in the history of the playoff, Ohio State has been blown out, Notre Dame has been blown out, Oklahoma has been blown out. It only will matter that when Cincinnati had the chance that represented all the schools like it before, it got blown out, too.
So carry the flag for the University of Cincinnati and the University of Cincinnati only, Coach Fickell, if that’s your preference. All your predecessors are watching. The result matters — not for those who already came this way but for those who might come in the future.