So they are both accomplished and fortunate because this opportunity is provided by the failures of others. Oklahoma State would be here if not for a loss in the Big 12 title game. Oregon took control of its fate with an early-season win at Ohio State but stumbled with a bad loss to Stanford and two losses to Utah. The committee certainly would have loved to take Notre Dame (11-1) — but for the pesky fact that the “1” on the right side of the Fighting Irish’s ledger came at the hands of none other than Cincinnati, a thorough 24-13 decision in South Bend.