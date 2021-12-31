The other dad, who was there with his daughter, Lyla, told Howe he played hockey. And Howe thought he must have misunderstood.
“I was like ‘Oh cool, like for fun? Is that like a hobby? Where do you play?’ ” Howe said. “He was like, ‘No, I play for the Washington Capitals.’
“I was like “Oh, cool, that’s your job.’ ”
The other father was T.J. Oshie, Capitals star, Olympic hero, preschool dad. But Howe didn’t know of Oshie’s shootout heroics at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He didn’t know about his NHL career. All of which meant the pair was able to forge a friendship, as adults, in one of the most normal ways — their kids were together a lot, so they were, too.
“You want your kids to enjoy what they are doing and you want to have fun for playdates and I got super lucky and fell into this little group of dads … just to have friends away from the rink and talk about things unrelated to hockey is awesome,” Oshie said.
Oshie had long been focused on hockey. He played hockey as a kid, he played hockey in college. His career was in the NHL, he was a star for the U.S. Olympic team. His life was at the rink. He had few obligations off the ice.
All of this meant making friends, quite plainly, was hard.
Fast forward a few years, though, and things have changed: Oshie, who is godfather to Howe’s young son, Ford, is now a father of three, with daughter Leni and son Campbell joining Lyla. After seven seasons with the Capitals, he has deeper ties to the Washington community, including a strong group of dad friends.
Oshie broke his collarbone in 2019, an injury that ended his postseason with the Capitals. Instead of playing for Washington, which ultimately lost to Carolina in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, he spent time with dads from his daughter Leni’s school. During the coronavirus pandemic, the families helped each other out too, going on Costco runs and finding toilet paper when stores were empty.
At first, some of the fathers needed time to understand what Oshie did for a living, just as Howe did. A couple didn’t know anything about hockey. One went to his first game after he met Oshie.
“He came to a game and afterwards he was like, 'I can’t believe you’re an actual good hockey player,’ ” Oshie said. “He was like, ‘I thought you were, you know, an extra player.’ He expected me to be kind of a little more high on myself. I guess I didn’t come off as a player who is in the lineup.”
Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, a father of three himself, said that off-ice, work-life balance was important. He learned that when he was a younger player, he said, and came to understand, “when you get out of here it is always good to think about something else.”
“I really thought about hockey 24/7 and it wasn’t good for me mentally,” Backstrom said. “I think it is about finding the right balance and good balance in life.”
It's a balance Oshie, now years removed from that first day of preschool, seems to have found. He has won “Dad of the Year,” a team-voted award each season, Backstrom said, and “takes care of everyone.”
“It is just — I think with his energy too, he is so social and makes the kids feel welcome, he is great,” Backstrom said. “Dad of the Year.”