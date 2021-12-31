But among the team’s accolades and accomplishments — an early-season turnaround, an explosive offense and a conference championship — lies a sorrowful undercurrent following the deaths of two players, one before the season and another during it.
“Obviously a landmark season for Utah, winning the Pac-12 for the first time and getting to a Rose Bowl for the first time,” said Josh Newman, who covers Utah athletics for the Salt Lake Tribune, “but there is this cloud that is hovering over the program, unfortunately, because of what has transpired here in the last year.”
Running back Ty Jordan finished a pandemic-shortened 2020 season on a hot streak, cutting, dashing, and driving for 468 rushing yards and six touchdowns during the final three of Utah’s five games that year.
Jordan set the tone for the Utes on the field. Off the turf, he brightened a room, he inspired family and friends, and he plotted a path to the school’s first Rose Bowl appearance with quarterback Cam Rising. A year before Rising and Utah actualized that dream, Jordan died by accidental gunshot wound last December in Denton, Tex., on Christmas night.
“I talked to people in his life from Texas, from when he grew up; he didn’t know gun etiquette, never used guns before, and he didn’t know what he was doing,” Newman said. “A young person, 19 years old, had his whole life in front of him, and an accident took him away. Just talking about it, it’s unfair, and it’s tragic, and it’s tough to get over.”
Jordan’s No. 22 became omnipresent as the team sought to honor his impact.
Portal 22 in the stands of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium now bears his image and a logo with the abbreviation “LLTJ” — “Long Live Ty Jordan.” The letters are enclosed within an inverted 22, which forms a heart. Jordan’s highlights play on a continuous loop on a large screen in the lobby of Utah’s practice facility, and Newman said a handful of makeshift memorials emerged across Salt Lake City following his death.
The university paid players’ way to Jordan’s funeral at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Tex. It also announced a scholarship in Jordan’s name, which was awarded to cornerback Aaron Lowe, Jordan’s close friend and high school teammate. Lowe changed his jersey number from 2 to 22 to honor Jordan.
Such gestures continued into this season, when, in between the third and fourth quarters of every home game, Coach Kyle Whittingham narrated a video on the Jumbotron encouraging fans to share a “moment of loudness” in Jordan’s remembrance.
“I think it’s very important,” Whittingham told the Tribune. “The steps we’ve taken, the job the administration has done to help with this. … It’s just, in my opinion, critical that we keep his memory alive.”
Utah lost two of its first three games this season, but a Sept. 25 victory over Washington State started a 9-1 run that included two drubbings of reigning conference champion Oregon. But hours after the Washington State win, Utah suffered another devastating loss when Lowe was killed at a house party in Salt Lake City. The man suspected of Lowe’s murder was charged in October.
Again, Utah players flew to Texas for a teammate’s funeral. The “LLTJ” logo was altered to include “AL,” and the school created a scholarship in Lowe’s name. Rising, the starting quarterback, donated half the earnings from his clothing line to both scholarship funds. The team retired the No. 22, and since Lowe’s death, Pac-12 programs have painted their 22-yard lines red in tribute.
During the Utes’ first home game after Lowe’s death, an Oct. 16 win over Arizona State, a crowd of more than 51,000 turned on their cellphone flashlights to honor Jordan and Lowe during the “moment of loudness.”
Utah ended the year on a six-game winning streak, smashing Oregon on Dec. 3 to win its first Pac-12 championship.
Throughout the Utes’ run, junior college transfer Tavion Thomas replaced Jordan’s production, rushing for 1,041 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. All-American linebacker Devin Lloyd spearheaded a defensive unit that allowed a conference-best 20.6 points per game.
Ahead of Saturday’s Rose Bowl, Lloyd and some of his teammates reflected on their goals and their grief.
“We went through a lot this year,” cornerback Clark Phillips III told reporters. “We made goals at the beginning of the season, and at the end of the season we lost some people. We lost one of our dear teammates in Aaron Lowe. We lost Ty Jordan last year. Just being in that [Pac-12 championship] game, it was something that we dreamed of and that those guys dreamed of. We felt like we were playing for something huge, something way bigger.”
Offensive lineman Nick Ford said that adversity forced Utah’s underclassmen to grow and mature. Tight end Brant Kuithe said a Rose Bowl victory would be “a great way to finish off the year” after a season of highs and lows.
Lowe’s family will be in attendance Saturday, and Jordan’s family could join them, according to a university spokesperson. During a second half “moment of loudness,” they will witness a ritual that has become familiar to players and fans as they commemorate Jordan and Lowe and try to summon their spirits to the field that both dreamed of playing on.
“We been playing for them and through them all season,” Lloyd said. “We dedicated so much of what we do to them just because they left such a huge impact on everybody on the team. I mean, their spirit is with us. You can feel them in the games and in the locker room. You can feel them with us. So just playing for them and letting them strengthen us in games, it’s something that we take extreme pride in.”