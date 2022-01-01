“I was always involved in the community when I was in Chicago,” Charles Leno told The Post in a recent interview. “Once we got everything we needed [in Washington], we just hit the ground running and things started working out.”
For 25 consecutive days last month, the couple gave back to 20 nonprofits and helped five local families in need, many of whom were nominated or suggested by followers on social media.
On Day 1 of Leno Claus, the couple provided 40 jackets to United Mission Relief, a Virginia-based nonprofit that provides disaster and recovery resources to underserved communities. A week later, on Day 8, they brought boxes of diapers, toothpaste and other toiletries to families at the Ronald McDonald House in Falls Church.
They paid for groceries and a month’s rent for a single mother, put $1,500 toward the mortgage of a woman whose husband died of cancer, bought lunch for 250 people at the Maryland-based Spring Dell Center that helps adults with disabilities, hosted a night of bingo at a New Hope Housing homeless shelter and donated $1,000 in gift cards, and, among many other good deeds, provided $1,000 worth of clean water to communities in Africa through Well Aware.
“Leno Claus definitely comes down to giving back to the community but also spreading awareness,” Charles Leno said. “That’s a huge thing that I’m trying to do, spread awareness of the different services and different nonprofits out there, and then also giving people opportunities to get involved with those nonprofits. We worked with mental health nonprofits, homeless shelters and battered women’s shelters, things like that. Just trying to spread awareness because we know people are struggling with things, especially through covid.”
This week, the NFL Players Association named Leno its Community MVP, an honor he received last year after introducing Chicago to “Leno Claus.” He is the second Washington player this year to be recognized; defensive end James Smith-Williams was honored for his work in raising awareness for domestic and sexual violence.
The award will provide the Lenos $10,000 toward a charity of their choice and extend a project they’ve been planning for years. Instead of relying on an outside company to run their foundation, the two decided long ago that they would manage it themselves. Jennifer Leno went back to school to get a master’s degree in nonprofit management, and last year they formally launched Beyond the Entertainer.
Leno Claus was its first initiative and was created, in part, through the couple’s familiarity with Chicago. The 2021 version of Leno Claus required a bit more creativity as they adapted to new surroundings. The Lenos partnered with The Hogfarmers, a local group that helps children and families affected by pediatric cancer. They also sought input from others through social media.
Next year, the couple hopes to add new wings to their foundation, with an initiative to address world hunger and a mentorship program for children.
“I just remember when I was young just how impactful someone with my status can be,” Charles Leno said. “I remember going to a Raiders camp when I was younger and Tim Brown was there and Jerry Rice was there — guys that probably didn’t even know at the time that they made an impact on my life, telling me different things.
“It’s like thinking beyond what the entertainer does. You can still be a part of sport; you can still be a part of the entertainment or whatever industry you want to do. But you don’t have to just be that person in the spotlight at all times. You can think beyond that, whether that’s an agent or GM or coach — anything.”