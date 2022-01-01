“Leno Claus definitely comes down to giving back to the community but also spreading awareness,” Charles Leno said. “That’s a huge thing that I’m trying to do, spread awareness of the different services and different nonprofits out there, and then also giving people opportunities to get involved with those nonprofits. We worked with mental health nonprofits, homeless shelters and battered women’s shelters, things like that. Just trying to spread awareness because we know people are struggling with things, especially through covid.”