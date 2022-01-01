Feinstein: Sam Jones, a core member of the great 1960s Celtics, was a great shooter. And a lot more.
Reeves did taste victory in the game as a player and as an assistant coach. He played eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as a undrafted running back from 1965-1972 and helped the Cowboys win Super Bowl VI in his final season before retiring as a player. He then won Super Bowl XII as the offensive coordinator for Dallas.
But his first opportunity to be a head coach came with the Broncos in 1981, when he was named the ninth head coach in franchise history, making him the youngest head coach in the NFL at the time (37). Reeves’s stint with Denver was his most successful coaching tenure; he led the Broncos to six playoff berths and five AFC West titles in addition to the Super Bowl appearances. He’s a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame.
“Reeves coached the Broncos with integrity, character and toughness along with sincere appreciation for his players and coaches,” the franchise said in a statement, crediting the coach with setting “the foundation for the Broncos’ decade of dominance in the 1980s and championship tradition for years to come.”
Over 11 seasons with the Giants and Falcons, he produced three more playoff seasons, including the Falcons 1998 Super Bowl run, the franchise’s first appearance in the NFL’s crowning event. The Falcons lost 34-19 to Elway and the Broncos.
“Dan Reeves leaves a lasting legacy in our game as a player and coach. His track record of success in Dallas, Denver, New York and Atlanta over several decades speaks for itself, marking a long and successful life and career in football,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons I extend our condolences to Dan’s family and friends as they mourn his passing.”
Reeves was twice named the Associated Press’s Coach of the Year (1993 with the Giants and 1998 with the Falcons) and has the 10th-most regular season wins among coaches in NFL history (190). Among retired coaches, only Marty Schottenheimer won more games without entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame.