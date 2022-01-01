And before the national anthem was struck, those in the stadium were asked to observe a minute’s silence in memory of Tutu, who was 90.
It was as appropriate an honor for Tutu as it was ironic.
For just a few years after Tutu in 1984 was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for becoming the immutable voice against the savage minority White South African regime, which for generations brutally suppressed the country’s Black majority, Tutu took aim at sport for propagandizing that viciously inhumane system called apartheid. Specifically, he lashed out at cricket. Tutu came to understand sports and politics as inextricably woven together and the games we play as perfect platforms from which to advocate for, and produce, societal change.
Tutu was a seminary student at King’s College in London in the early 1960s when anti-apartheid activists led by athlete-turned-poet Dennis Brutus, seven years Tutu’s senior, organized a movement that got South Africa suspended from the Olympics ahead of the 1964 Summer Games. It wasn’t until the late 1970s when Tutu, as the Anglican Church’s first Black dean of Johannesburg, called for an economic boycott of his country. He wasn’t among those who founded the South African Non-Racial Olympic Committee, or the South African Council on Sport, both of which targeted sport as tool to dismantle apartheid. And it wasn’t until the 1980s, when Tutu was bestowed his Nobel, that the world, via the United Nations, began to shame athletes and teams for playing South Africa.
But Tutu took aim at a team of cricketers from England in 1989 who accepted an invitation, worth £100,000 at the time, from the apartheid government to breech a worldwide sports boycott against the country with it quivering from withering moral attacks from abroad and rebel strikes within.
“They come here at a time when our people are in detention, our children are suffering and they are going to be gambling on our cricket fields, as they say, flannelled fools,” Tutu charged at the time. “It is actually an obscenity to come to South Africa at this stage of our crisis. We call on all foreign governments to ban all sporting links with South Africa and specifically [British Prime Minister] Mrs. Margaret Thatcher to stop this tour.”
But only those protesting with Tutu heeded his demand. When the rebel tour, as the team of English cricketers were known, showed in Johannesburg, it was met with fierce resistance. South African police sicced dogs on protesters at the airport, beat some with batons and pelted all — including Winnie Mandela, wife of then-imprisoned Black South African freedom fighter Nelson Mandela — with tear gas canisters. But after three weeks in South Africa, the protesters won. The tour and its South African sponsors were embarrassed and beaten on a world stage and cut short what was a charade.
When an international team of rugby players dared a tour as the cricketers were being chased out, it was met with a similar display of resistance. Tutu responded with a letter-writing campaign to world leaders — President George H.W. Bush, Prime Minister Thatcher, French President Francois Mitterrand and West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl.
Even after apartheid was wrecked, Tutu continued to weaponize sports for human rights. In the late 2000s, he urged English cricketers to boycott Zimbabwe because of then-President Robert Mugabe’s dictatorship.
“I would say it is a nonviolenpressure that can be brought to bear,” Tutu told the Guardian in June 2008. “People will say Mugabe doesn’t play cricket, but the more you make him aware that he has become a pariah, the better.”
In 2013, Tutu, who was lauded the world over in the wake of his death, even authored a public letter objecting to the European soccer federation allowing “… Israel to use a prestigious football occasion to whitewash its racist denial of Palestinian rights and its illegal occupation of Palestinian land” with a berth in Europe’s under-21 tournament. For his temerity, Tutu was widely panned.
Tutu explained what sports came to mean to him as the keynote speaker at the Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture in June 2008 in London. The annual event started in 2001 and allows important personalities in the game to address its fans. Tutu was the first speaker invited who wasn’t a former player or cricket journalist.
“For 20 years, as the sports boycott tightened and apartheid stopped generations of South African sportsmen and women, both White and Black, realizing their full potential, you and others like you drummed into us what the world saw as fair play and what it saw as unfair play,” Tutu said that day. “I have not the slightest doubt that what you did played a major role in persuading the supporters of apartheid to change their ways and, in the negotiations that followed F.W. de Klerk’s courageous decision to release Nelson Mandela in 1990, to agree on a constitution based on the principle, also enshrined in the Spirit of Cricket, of respect for others.
“There have been those who have loved the dichotomies that try to divide life into watertight compartments — religion, politics, sport — imagining fondly that they were watertight and impervious to one another. But we know differently: politics impinges on sport as much as on any other aspect of life. We know that politics and sport have an important relationship. We indicated that the sports boycott played a crucial part in our liberation, and now sport is playing a pivotal part in helping to build South Africa up to be the rainbow nation.”
The test India and South Africa played is for the Freedom Trophy. It is named the Gandhi-Mandela Series. Adding Tutu, who is scheduled to be funeralized New Year’s Day, would be fitting.
