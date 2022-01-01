Tutu was a seminary student at King’s College in London in the early 1960s when anti-apartheid activists led by athlete-turned-poet Dennis Brutus, seven years Tutu’s senior, organized a movement that got South Africa suspended from the Olympics ahead of the 1964 Summer Games. It wasn’t until the late 1970s when Tutu, as the Anglican Church’s first Black dean of Johannesburg, called for an economic boycott of his country. He wasn’t among those who founded the South African Non-Racial Olympic Committee, or the South African Council on Sport, both of which targeted sport as tool to dismantle apartheid. And it wasn’t until the 1980s, when Tutu was bestowed his Nobel, that the world, via the United Nations, began to shame athletes and teams for playing South Africa.