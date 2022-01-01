Then the teams tromped off the Orange Bowl field with Georgia ahead 27-3 and set to be ahead by whatever by the end, which ended up being 34-11. The gaudier semifinal between brawny 12-1 teams, envisioned as a trading of bruises late into the night, didn’t take up much of your night or chew up any of your nerves. It left the 66,839 at Hard Rock Stadium with little to do but pine away for the American Dream of appearing on the giant video board.
It didn’t even seem to cause all that many undue bruises. Georgia started off going 80 yards in seven plays and looking pretty. It continued by going 59 yards in six plays and closing that with a pretty halfback pass. Then, after it piddled around with some field goals and led 20-3, it went ahead and organized quarterback Stetson Bennett’s 57-yard touchdown pass flying up the right side to Jermaine Burton for 27-3.
Burton became Georgia’s ninth receiver.
Halftime total yards were 330-101.
The second half did occur, technically.
The start had “set the tone for the game,” sixth-year Georgia coach Kirby Smart said, acknowledging his team “got a little flat” in the second half, which surely every viewer forgave.
Same old will play same old for the national championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, so it’s helpful that the same-olds will brim with glittering, hard-won talent. Georgia (13-1) will play Alabama (13-1), just as they played four years ago in Atlanta (won by Alabama), just as they played on Dec. 4 in Atlanta for the SEC championship (won by Alabama).
The two of them spent Friday tidying up the fact that of the 14 semifinals so far in the playoff era, only three have found suspense. Ten have reached closing margins of 17 or greater, and an 11th reached 45-34 only through window-dressing. Michigan’s mauling of Ohio State on Nov. 27 (42-27) and Iowa on Dec. 4 (42-3) seemed to hint at something different. Maybe that thought deepened the depth of the dud.
It caved in from all sides. Michigan’s rushing yards — 297 against Ohio State, 211 against Iowa — got whittled to 88 here. Its pass protection got more troubled. Its players apparently lost two balls in the lights, one on each side. Georgia’s swing routes gobbled up early yards. Michigan’s vaunted sackers got no sacks; Georgia’s doubted sackers (zero sacks against Alabama) got four. “Their quarterback probably didn’t escape as well as Alabama’s did,” Smart said, “and we finished a little better.” Georgia’s players on all sides look faster. It left Michigan senior linebacker Josh Ross calling it a case of getting “outplayed,” and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh saying of Georgia, “Game plan was good, and we weren’t able to keep pace.”
He did see “one of the best seasons in Michigan football history” and saying again, “To me, it feels like a start. Feels like a beginning.”
People in Georgia who know their football — pardon redundancy — had questioned whether Bennett, the former walk-on turned junior-college player turned second-time Georgia player, should remain the Georgia quarterback. He had played sort of well but sort of not against Alabama. Well, he came out of the gate and onto his maestro stand here. “I didn’t come out and play well today in spite of people,” Bennett said, but “because my teammates needed me." Smart found himself “just really proud of the way (Bennett) prepped for this game,” and said, “Stetson had to make a lot of decisions that people aren’t aware of, and he made good decisions where to go with the ball."
He handed off to start, to Zamir White for nine yards, but then he threw and threw and threw — 16 yards to Adonai Mitchell on the left, 35 yards to tight end Brock Bowers up the left side, seven yards to Bowers on the right now. When he found Bowers on the left for a nine-yard touchdown, nobody in Michigan gear had found Bowers, and judging by his various locations it might have seemed there were three of him.
When Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara followed some progress up the field by looking a bit too herky-jerky on third- and fourth-down passes, both incompletions, Georgia got going again. With the running game underway now, and James Cook rambling 21 yards through the middle, Bennett handed to Kenny McIntosh from the Michigan 18-yard line.
McIntosh swept right, then seemed to find a pretty little pocket over there. His floating pass toward Mitchell in the end zone looked like an obvious success through its entire flight. Michigan looked disoriented, facing a double-digit deficit for the first time in its 14 games.
Soon, a pass came flying up the right side to Cook running like a receiver, and Bennett took off on a 20-yard run himself, and stalling the Bulldogs into field goals came to seem a success, and Heisman Trophy runner-up Aiden Hutchinson looked unusually neutralized, and it seemed a good time to remind that, also, Georgia had brought along its near-historic defense.
It’s a defense that allowed 83 points all regular season until Alabama somehow splurged for 41 (with one touchdown from the Alabama defense). Even after that, and after Friday night, it still gives up 9.6 per game. Even when Michigan prospered briefly, as with a 42-yard pass up the right sideline to Roman Wilson, there was always some herculean defender waiting to turn up, as linebacker Nakobe Dean did rapidly on the ensuing play for an eight-yard sack.
So when that 57-yard pass from Bennett to Burton on a second-and-10 with one-on-one coverage got finished, so did the last smidgen of suspense. Boy, did it. Georgia promptly got an interception, by Derion Kendrick, and set up at its own 36-yard line with 1:28 left before halftime.
It went ahead and drained the clock without much menace, as people often wind up doing in semifinals.