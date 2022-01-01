People in Georgia who know their football — pardon redundancy — had questioned whether Bennett, the former walk-on turned junior-college player turned second-time Georgia player, should remain the Georgia quarterback. He had played sort of well but sort of not against Alabama. Well, he came out of the gate and onto his maestro stand here. “I didn’t come out and play well today in spite of people,” Bennett said, but “because my teammates needed me." Smart found himself “just really proud of the way (Bennett) prepped for this game,” and said, “Stetson had to make a lot of decisions that people aren’t aware of, and he made good decisions where to go with the ball."