Major League Baseball and the players’ union could not come to an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the last one expired in December, but the two sides will need to do so before official activities — like, say, a baseball season — begin again. With no agreement in place, all offseason transactions have been frozen and all team contact with players severed. The MLB world is stuck in place, with many high-profile free agents yet to sign and uncertainty reigning about when they will get the chance to do so.