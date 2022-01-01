The phrase quickly caught on as coded message of animus toward Biden that was chanted en masse at several sporting events and rallies. Last week, an Oregon man used the phrase during a Christmas Eve call-in event with Biden and first lady Jill Biden, prompting an avalanche of attention; he later said he was considering a run for office. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) wore a red dress emblazoned with “Let’s Go Brandon” to a Nov. 4 meeting with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., and afterward tweeted a photo with the caption: “It’s not a phrase, it’s a movement! #LGB.”