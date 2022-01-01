Rams at Ravens: Los Angeles has won four in a row, and Baltimore has lost four in a row in an injury- and covid-ravaged season. But if quarterback Lamar Jackson has recovered from an anklebone bruise and if a couple of cornerbacks are healthy, maybe the Ravens can topple the Rams and improve their chances in the AFC playoff race, in which they have fallen out of postseason position. Maybe. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had an uneven season, and he looked like Bad Matthew last week in a win over Minnesota, throwing three interceptions and posting a 46.8 passer rating. The Rams, who have clinched a playoff berth and are trying to fend off Arizona atop the NFC West, will be facing the Ravens in what their bodies will tell them is a 10 a.m. start. They’re 12-3 in such starts under Coach Sean McVay.