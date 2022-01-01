Here’s what else to watch Sunday during a jam-packed Week 17 in the NFL:
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Eagles (8-7) at Washington Football Team (6-9), 1 p.m., Fox
Buccaneers (11-4) at Jets (4-11), 1 p.m., Fox
Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5), 1 p.m., CBS
Jaguars (2-13) at Patriots (9-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Raiders (8-7) at Colts (9-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Chiefs (11-4) at Bengals (9-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Giants (4-11) at Bears (5-10), 1 p.m., CBS
Falcons (7-8) at Bills (9-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Rams (11-4) at Ravens (8-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Texans (4-11) at 49ers (8-7), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Broncos (7-8) at Chargers (8-7), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Cardinals (10-5) at Cowboys (11-4), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Lions (2-12-1) at Seahawks (5-10), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Panthers (5-10) at Saints (7-8), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Vikings (7-8) at Packers (12-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Raiders at Colts: The Indianapolis game plan seemed straightforward enough at the beginning of the week: hand the ball off to Jonathan Taylor because the Colts are 9-0 when he runs for more than 100 yards and 0-6 when he doesn’t. But on Tuesday, a positive coronavirus test for quarterback Carson Wentz complicated matters. The unvaccinated Wentz was activated Saturday from the reserve/covid-19 list, making him available to start if he receives clearance from medical staff under a new five-day isolation protocol for vaccinated and unvaccinated players. Otherwise rookie sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger will start. The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Raiders would be in danger of being eliminated from contention with a loss, depending on other results.
Jaguars at Patriots: Remember when New England was on a roll and there were whispers about a return to the Super Bowl? After a seven-game winning streak, the Patriots have lost two in a row, most recently a game in which Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills masterfully thwarted Bill Belichick’s schemes. The Patriots failed to force a punt for the first time in Belichick’s 392 games as their coach, and the Bills regained control of the AFC East race. Still, a win over Jacksonville would allow New England to clinch a playoff berth as early as Sunday depending on other results, and the Jaguars are closing in on the No. 1 draft pick for the second straight year.
Dolphins at Titans: The Dolphins are the first NFL team to have a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same season. But in a reminder that timing is everything, they’re in the midst of that winning streak right now. Tua Tagovailoa and his former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle teamed up for 92 yards Monday night against a New Orleans Saints team depleted by a coronavirus outbreak, and the Miami defense had its first eight-sack game since 2012. It put the Dolphins in the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff standings, but a loss Sunday would take them right out of it. There’s also a lot at stake in this game for the Titans, who lead the Colts by one game in the AFC South.
Eagles at Washington: This game is intriguing mostly because the Eagles are in the hunt for a playoff berth and are riding a three-game winning streak. In fact, they can clinch a spot Sunday with a win and other favorable results elsewhere. Washington is barely still in the mix for a postseason appearance, and it will be interesting to see what it musters after a 42-point loss to Dallas during which two Washington players got into a fight on the bench. It was an embarrassing moment on national TV for a team that is assured of its 21st nonwinning record in the past 29 seasons. Although Washington won the NFC East last year, it also is assured of its fifth straight losing season.
Rams at Ravens: Los Angeles has won four in a row, and Baltimore has lost four in a row in an injury- and covid-ravaged season. But if quarterback Lamar Jackson has recovered from a bone bruise near his ankle and if a couple of cornerbacks are healthy, maybe the Ravens can topple the Rams and improve their chances in the AFC playoff race, in which they have fallen out of postseason position. Maybe. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had an uneven season, and he looked like Bad Matthew last week in a win over Minnesota, throwing three interceptions and posting a 46.8 passer rating. The Rams, who have clinched a playoff berth and are trying to fend off Arizona atop the NFC West, will be facing the Ravens in what their bodies will tell them is a 10 a.m. start. They’re 12-3 in such starts under Coach Sean McVay.
Late afternoon games
Cardinals at Cowboys: Dallas’s winning streak reached four games after its 56-14 victory over Washington, and it will face an Arizona team that has lost its way during a three-game skid. The Cowboys, according to rookie pass rusher Micah Parsons, are simply “showing that we’re staying hungry and that we’re not alligators who get paralyzed after we eat.” Dallas has clinched the NFC East, and it is a game behind Green Bay for the top spot in the NFC. Although they have clinched a playoff spot, the Cardinals are vulnerable and have lost five of their past eight games.
Sunday night
Vikings at Packers: Would a victory that could go a long way toward spoiling a rival’s chances for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs give Minnesota Coach Mike Zimmer some job security? Maybe, if partly because week in and week out no team seems to lose closer games than the Vikings. Their latest “almost-win” came Sunday in a 30-23 loss to the Rams, and it pushed them out of playoff position in the NFC. But Minnesota will have to do it without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was put on the reserve/covid-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game. Minnesota activated backup quarterback Sean Mannion off the list Friday. As for the Packers, it admittedly is hard to see them gacking away the top seed in the conference, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limping last week after a lineman accidentally stepped on his busted left pinkie toe, and it will continue to be a concern the rest of the way.