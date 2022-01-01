Vikings at Packers: Would a victory that could go a long way toward spoiling a rival’s chances for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs give Minnesota Coach Mike Zimmer some job security? Maybe, if partly because week in and week out no team seems to lose closer games than the Vikings. Their latest “almost-win” came Sunday in a 30-23 loss to the Rams, and it pushed them out of playoff position in the NFC. But Minnesota will have to do it without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was put on the reserve/covid-19 list and will miss Sunday’s game. Minnesota activated backup quarterback Sean Mannion off the list Friday. As for the Packers, it admittedly is hard to see them gacking away the top seed in the conference, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limping last week after a lineman accidentally stepped on his busted left pinkie toe, and it will continue to be a concern the rest of the way.