“People joke about me having a weak immune system,” he said, “but I feel like mine is really strong if I can make it through three rounds.”
Since Dec. 8, Washington has placed 36 players on its covid-19 reserve list, decimating its defensive line, then its quarterbacks room, its linebacking corps, offensive line and skill positions. It even got the punter, Pro Bowl pick Tress Way, and affected nine assistant coaches and multiple staff members. The team still has eight players in the NFL protocols ahead of Sunday’s pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Of those who have returned, many have shared detailed accounts of their experiences. Some felt nothing, other than the boredom of isolation. Others, such as Lucas, had multiple unpleasant days, with body aches, shortness of breath and symptoms that lingered for days, if not longer. All missed either games or practice time.
“Not everybody has those symptoms,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “But the guys that do, I know the trainers work a little bit extra on them. I know we, as coaches, pay attention to that, and then some don’t have any symptoms or have any lingering symptoms. … Even though it’s more contagious and they say [the omicron variant] is not as strong a variant as the delta, guys still have symptoms and guys still have some reactions to it. It affects everybody differently.”
‘You just felt helpless’
Lucas is convinced his first encounter with the coronavirus was in early 2020, before most had heard of covid-19, before most cities shut down in response to its threat and before mask-wearing became a norm. (The first confirmed case in the United States was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 21, 2020.) Lucas was a soon-to-be free agent, just weeks from signing a two-year deal with Washington, when he was laid up with what he thought was a more common virus.
“I think no one knew what it was when I had it the first time,” he said. “… I struggled like all of February with it. I had a cough and congestion and all that kind of stuff. They told me it was the flu, but after I had it again and I thought about it, I was like, ‘Hold on; this felt a lot like what I had the first time.’ So I just kind of put two and two together.”
Lucas believes his symptoms were connected to the virus that has since infected 50 million people and accounted for 800,000 deaths in the United States. He said he experienced a less-severe version of it at the start of training camp in July, when he tested positive and was placed on the covid-19 list, and then again this past month as the virus swept through Washington’s locker room and many others in the NFL.
The December outbreak prompted the NFL to reschedule three games, including Washington’s first meeting with the Eagles. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said at the time that the league anticipated a surge in cases because of data it received earlier showing waning immunity from vaccines and a shift from mostly staff members being affected to players.
“We’re often at the tip of the spear in seeing some of these changes before they show up in other elements of society because we do have so many tools at our disposal,” Sills said during a conference call with reporters. “We are able to offer on-site testing, we can do genomic sequencing, we have the tracing technology that we have, so I think that allows us to make some of these observations at a really early stage and help understand when things are changing.”
Anthony Casolaro, Washington’s chief medical officer and the president of the NFL Physicians Society, said that of the 23 covid cases the team had at the time, in Week 15, he would have held out “really only two” players from practice because of their symptoms. Most were vaccinated. Most, he said, were “essentially asymptomatic.”
What Lucas believes was his first go-round with the coronavirus, in early 2020, brought the most severe symptoms, he said. His two confirmed bouts last year were progressively less intense, but both came with similar symptoms that didn’t quickly dissipate.
“The congestion at night, like trying to fall asleep and breathe, coughing up stuff and the covid fog,” Lucas remembered from when he felt his worst. “Really, the side effects after it are pretty bad, too. Like the mental fatigue, really not feeling like yourself, the tightness of the chest — that kind of takes a while to really subside.”
During Week 15, when Washington’s outbreak reached its peak, the NFL required all teams to enter enhanced protocols. The NFL has since adjusted its protocols, but in-person interactions remain somewhat impersonal; Washington’s four quarterbacks use the team auditorium, which can hold around 75 people, Rivera said, to spread out during meetings.
Still, breakthrough cases have continued. This past week, practice squad quarterback Kyle Shurmur was added to the covid-19 list, along with Way, right tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Antonio Gibson and left guard Ereck Flowers.
The league now requires players to miss five days and have symptoms “resolved or improved” before returning. But those who are vaccinated can test out early if they can produce two negative tests or a cycle threshold (an indirect measure of a person’s viral load) above 35.
Previously, players stood to miss up to 10 days, which was the case for backup quarterback Kyle Allen.
“I was pretty sick for the first four or five days, and then I felt better toward the end,” said Allen, who missed the Week 15 loss to the Eagles. “We were hoping that I would be negative going into the game. I wasn’t feeling that bad, but I was still testing positive. I got pretty sick. I know some people don’t get sick, but yeah, it wasn’t fun.”
Allen, who is vaccinated, was activated Dec. 24 and played two days later, in the fourth quarter of the team’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But he said it took another three days before he felt like himself again.
“Warming up for the game on Sunday, I remember I went in about 20 minutes early from warmups just because I was exhausted. I just didn’t have my wind back,” he said. “I was surprised. I came back [Dec. 24], we had practice, I was pretty tired when we had a Saturday walk-through, and Sunday I thought I was going to be okay, but I was pretty gassed.”
Fellow quarterback Taylor Heinicke experienced much of the same.
“I felt fine in the first couple days and then the symptoms really started coming in and it sucked there for a little bit,” he recalled. “… I had a scratchy throat, runny nose for a little bit, and then I started getting body aches. I tried to do some laundry. I put all the dry clothes in my little hamper bin and walked to my living room. It was 20 steps, and I was out of breath.”
Heinicke was able to test out of the protocols early but not in time to play the Eagles in Week 15. So Washington scrambled to sign Garrett Gilbert, started him after four light practices and hoped for the best — all while the team’s starter watched from his couch with his play binder in front him.
“I was looking at the formations, the motions and seeing what we were about to run and what the defense was running,” Heinicke said. “Kind of trying to help Garrett from my house, talking to the TV. It’s tough. You’ve battled with these guys throughout the whole year and you want to be with them and it’s a huge, crucial game. You just felt helpless.”
Cornerback Kendall Fuller, who is not vaccinated, and safety Kam Curl, who is vaccinated, both missed 10 days on the covid-19 list last month. They, too, were out for the first game against the Eagles. And they, too, hope to never relive the experience of watching their team on television.
“I texted Kam, because Kam was out, too,” said Fuller, who felt “a little weak” and “achy” from the virus. “It felt weird, especially just watching it on TV. Usually when you’re out, you’re out there on the sidelines and you feel like you can help or contribute. But just sitting at home definitely was a weird feeling.”
‘I was losing my mind’
Not every player experienced significant symptoms. Some said they felt none at all and returned without issue.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who is vaccinated, said he felt more frustration than any physical ailment. He tested out of the protocols after only five days and didn’t miss a game. But while he was out, his usually regimented routine of workouts and practices was reduced to “absolutely nothing,” he said, save for walking on a treadmill.
“I felt fine,” he said. “And luckily it happened early enough where I knew I was going to have time to recover and try to get back before the [Week 15 game against the Eagles].”
Fellow defensive tackle Tim Settle cleared the protocols mere hours before the game and hopped on the owner’s private jet to make it to Philadelphia in time — only to be declared inactive.
His biggest symptom? Boredom. For a week he was holed up in his room, often working on his pass rushes and three-step get-offs to pass the time.
“I was losing my mind,” he said. “But I didn’t have any symptoms or anything. Just being locked in a room for seven days, it was definitely something I never want to experience again. … I’m healthy, I’m strong, and I’m ready to go.”
Lucas is still waiting to be able to say that. His latest bout with the coronavirus was his mildest, which he attributes to the vaccine. But it has been a week-and-a-half since he returned and, although he’s nearing full strength, he admits he’s “still pushing through some things.”
After making it through three rounds, he hopes to not see a fourth.
“I feel like covid has a thing for me now,” he said with a smile. “… For some reason, she always finds a way into my life. But we’re writing it off. That’s not happening anymore.”