Washington’s offense has stalled since the team moved to .500 in Week 13, recording its three worst performances by yardage starting with the team’s first game against Dallas. Against the Cowboys, Washington recorded a season-low 224 yards of net offense, then it followed that performance with a 237-yard outing against the Eagles and 257 yards in the team’s second meeting with Dallas last week.
The team’s first matchup against the Eagles left a lot to be desired offensively, granted the team was without starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke among other offensive starters. The shuffling players in and out because of injury, illnesses and other reasons throughout the season has resulted in an inconsistent offense.
“It's a good opportunity for a lot of these guys,” Heinicke said about new players getting opportunities. “But at the same time, it's tough when you're down three or four top guys, and you're trying to kind of mix things together.”
Against Philadelphia, Washington ran the ball just 20 times, while passing it 31 times with former New England Patriots practice squad quarterback turned third-stringer Garrett Gilbert. Washington finished with a season-low 66 yards on the ground in that game, and two of the team’s three worst rushing performances have come in their past three games. Washington trailed for nearly the whole contest against the Dallas Cowboys last week, forcing them to throw the ball more.
During the team’s four-game winning streak, the team ran the ball more than or as many times as they passed it. But offensive coordinator Scott Turner wants the offense to remain balanced, noting that they’ve won games this season with both styles of play, running and passing.
“You don’t want to be predictable,” Turner said. “You match your strengths against a defense’s weakness. Obviously, it’s not just either pick, run or pass. There’s a lot of different kinds of runs. There’s a lot of different kinds of passes. You try to match that up with the defense and try to get matchups to benefit your players.”
With its playoff hopes on the line, Washington will need a strong performance from offense against Philadelphia’s top-five defense. The Eagles boast top-10 rushing and passing defenses; their run defense allows 3.88 yards per carry, fourth in the NFL, while Philadelphia’s secondary is anchored by cornerback Darius Slay, who was named to the Pro Bowl last week for the fourth time in his career.
“Our guys are working hard, trying to get better every day. We’ve had a couple rough weeks,” Turner said. “There’s obviously no doubt about that. We’re looking and everything we’re doing is trying to go give ourselves the best chance to go beat the Eagles.”
Washington’s defensive line struggled against the Eagles as well in the first matchup, giving up 238 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry. Jonathan Allen said Thursday that he believes everyone is at fault for the group’s recent performances, from the players to the coaches.
Allen credited opposing offenses for scheming well against the defense, but he also said the defensive line hasn’t been as sharp as they had been in games past. Sunday, Allen wants the defensive line to get back on the same page and play a more consistent brand of football to finish the season.
“I just want to go out there and I want to play good football, want to represent myself well on the football field,” Allen said. “I don't think I've done that the last two weeks on the field. I don't think anybody on this team has done that so I just want to go out there and play with a lot of heart, pride. And you know, we'll see what happens.”
Washington’s offensive rookies have performed well for the team the past few weeks. Tight end John Bates and wide receiver Dyami Brown earned high praise from the coaching staff this week: Turner said that Bates has “really exceeded our expectations,” while Rivera said Brown excited him with some of his plays against the Cowboys and he wants to see more from his rookie wideout.
Jaret Patterson had 33 yards on nine carries last week, both his most since Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, and said he’s ready for whatever workload he gets in his final two weeks, especially with Gibson on the covid-19 reserve list.
“I always stay ready so I don’t have to get ready,” Patterson said. “My mindset’s always been like that… just stand ready for whatever opportunity comes my way and just take full advantage of it.”
Injury report: Running back Antonio Gibson, guard Ereck Flowers, tackle Sam Cosmi and punter Tress Way landed on the covid-19 reserve list this week, so they’ll be out as well as cornerback William Jackson (calf). Montez Sweat, whose brother was killed Tuesday, is questionable as is wideout Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and defensive lineman James Smith-Williams (illness).
Eagles running backs Miles Sanders (hand) and Jordan Howard (stinger) are out and questionable respectively.