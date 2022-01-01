Washington’s offense has stalled since the team moved to .500 in Week 13, recording its three worst performances by yardage, starting with the team’s first game against Dallas. Washington recorded a season-low 224 yards in that first loss to Dallas, then followed that performance with a 237-yard outing against the Eagles and 257 yards in its second meeting with the Cowboys last week.
Washington was without quarterback Taylor Heinicke among other offensive starters in the first meeting with the Eagles. Shuffling players in and out because of injury, illness and other reasons has resulted in an inconsistent offense.
“It’s a good opportunity for a lot of these guys,” Heinicke said of the frequent lineup changes. “But at the same time, it’s tough when you’re down three or four top guys and you’re trying to kind of mix things together.”
Against Philadelphia, Washington ran the ball just 21 times while passing it 31 times behind former New England Patriots practice squad quarterback turned emergency starter Garrett Gilbert. Washington finished with a season-low 63 yards on the ground in Philadelphia, and two of the team’s three worst rushing performances have come in its past three games. Washington trailed for nearly the whole contest at Dallas last week, necessitating a pass-heavy approach.
During Washington’s four-game winning streak that preceded its slide, it relied heavily on a run-oriented, time-of-possession offense. But offensive coordinator Scott Turner wants the offense to remain balanced.
“You don’t want to be predictable,” Turner said. “You match your strengths against a defense’s weakness. Obviously, it’s not just either pick run or pass. There’s a lot of different kinds of runs. There’s a lot of different kinds of passes. You try to match that up with the defense and try to get matchups to benefit your players.”
With its fading playoff hopes on the line, Washington will need a bounce-back performance against Philadelphia’s top-five defense. The Eagles boast top-10 rushing and passing defenses; their run defense allows 3.9 yards per carry, fourth in the NFL; and Philadelphia’s secondary is anchored by cornerback Darius Slay, who was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.
“Our guys are working hard, trying to get better every day. We’ve had a couple rough weeks,” Turner said. “There’s obviously no doubt about that. We’re looking and everything we’re doing is trying to give ourselves the best chance to go beat the Eagles.”
Washington’s defensive line struggled against the Eagles in the first matchup, giving up 238 rushing yards and 5.8 per carry. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said Thursday that he believes everyone is at fault for the group’s recent performances, from the players to the coaches.
Allen credited opposing offenses for scheming well against Washington’s defense, but he also said the defensive line hasn’t been as sharp as it was earlier in the season. Allen wants the defensive linemen to get back on the same page and play more consistently.
“I just want to go out there and I want to play good football, want to represent myself well on the football field,” Allen said. “I don’t think I’ve done that the last two weeks on the field. I don’t think anybody on this team has done that, so I just want to go out there and play with a lot of heart, pride. And, you know, we’ll see what happens.”
Washington’s offensive rookies have performed well in recent weeks. Tight end John Bates and wide receiver Dyami Brown earned high praise from the coaching staff. Turner said Bates has “really exceeded our expectations,” and Coach Ron Rivera said Brown excited him with some of his plays against the Cowboys and that he wants to see more from him.
Rookie running back Jaret Patterson had 33 yards on nine carries last week, both his most since an Oct. 31 loss at the Denver Broncos, and he said he’s ready for whatever workload he gets in his final two weeks, especially with starter Antonio Gibson on the covid-19 reserve list.
“I always stay ready so I don’t have to get ready,” Patterson said. “My mind-set’s always been like that … just stand ready for whatever opportunity comes my way and just take full advantage of it.”
Injury report: Gibson, guard Ereck Flowers, tackle Sam Cosmi and punter Tress Way landed on the covid-19 reserve list this week and will miss Sunday’s game, as will cornerback William Jackson III (calf). Defensive end Montez Sweat, whose brother was killed Tuesday, is questionable, as are wideout Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (illness).
Eagles running backs Miles Sanders (hand) and Jordan Howard (stinger) are out and questionable, respectively.