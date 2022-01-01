But the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls (24-10) scored 34 points in the fourth quarter, executing when it counted most. Washington (18-18) held steady for nearly all of the late-game onslaught, combating Chicago’s surge by shooting 52.9 percent for the game, before the Bulls’ outstanding perimeter shooting bit the Wizards at the buzzer.
The Wizards allowed Chicago to make 17 of 34 threes. They also gave up a 35-point performance from all-star Zach LaVine. DeRozan added 28.
Washington made up for its subpar defense with a second straight game shooting at least 50 percent. All five starters — including Corey Kispert, who made his fourth start of the season with Brad Wanamaker in the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols — were in double figures, as was Deni Avdija (10 points) coming off the bench. Avdija again performed admirably on the defensive end, successfully bothering DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic (22 points) at times.
Bradley Beal (27 points, 17 assists) and Kuzma (29 points, 12 rebounds) had double-doubles. On a night when the Wizards’ offense zinged without a hitch, Beal set a career high in assists. But Washington faded in the fourth quarter, with center Daniel Gafford (19 points, eight rebounds) off the floor for much of it.
Here’s what else there is to know from Saturday’s loss:
Power in the paint
What they gave up on the perimeter the Wizards made up for under the basket. They had 72 points in the paint to the Bulls’ 30, all the more impressive considering Vucevic was in the fray.
Gafford gets going
Since getting bullied by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid on Dec. 26, Gafford has had a solid few games at Capital One Arena. He was particularly valuable Saturday, extending possessions in the third quarter and standing 8 for 8 from the floor midway through the period, leading the team with 17 points. He finished 9 for 10 in 20 minutes.
Hot half
The refrain that Wizards players and coaches used when asked about the offense in the first three months of the season was some variation of “Shots just aren’t falling.” Saturday’s first 24 minutes made the 2021 version of Washington feel like a distant memory now that 2022 has arrived.
The Wizards shot 56.8 percent in the first half, efficiency that helped them weather Chicago’s onslaught from three — the visitors went 9 for 17 from beyond the arc.
Their fluid offense was even more noteworthy considering Washington played without a true point guard. Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points, eight rebounds) and Kispert started at guard with Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto still in the coronavirus protocols, and the spacing worked well. The Wizards had 17 assists on 25 buckets before halftime; 11 of those helpers came from Beal, who ended the half with 13 points and 11 assists.
Waters comes aboard
Washington’s coronavirus outbreak has been so debilitating that even its fill-in players are being affected. Wanamaker, who was added Thursday, entered the protocols after just one day and was unavailable Saturday.
The team’s latest hardship signee woke up at 4 a.m. Saturday to make his flight to D.C. Guard Tremont Waters, a 23-year-old out of LSU who had played in 39 games across three NBA seasons, had just about two hours of downtime between his flight, a mandatory coronavirus test, the Wizards’ walk-through and the game.
“I hope he took a nap quickly,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.