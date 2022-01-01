Washington made up for its subpar defense with a second straight game shooting at least 50 percent. All five starters — including Corey Kispert, who made his fourth start of the season with Brad Wanamaker in the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols — were in double figures, as was Deni Avdija (10 points) coming off the bench. Avdija again performed admirably on the defensive end, successfully bothering DeRozan, LaVine and Nikola Vucevic (22 points) at times.