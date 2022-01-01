Saturday’s came less than four seconds after the Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma hit a three to put the Wizards up 119-117.
“S--- happens,” Kuzma said. “DeMar told me to hold my beer.”
Heartbreak like this was a foreign emotion for Washington, which was 6-0 in games decided by three points or fewer before Saturday.
The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls (24-10) scored 34 points in the fourth quarter, leaning on LaVine, Vucevic and DeRozan to outshoot the Wizards (18-18). Washington held steady for nearly all of the late-game onslaught and combated Chicago’s surge by shooting 61.1 percent in the final frame.
“This one was tough,” guard Bradley Beal said. “I [saw Coach Wes Unseld Jr.] on the way out — he was sitting there like he couldn’t believe it. That’s how we all feel. … We played hard; we competed. Damn, DeMar, man — he made a tough one at the end.”
In addition to DeRozan’s game-winner, the Wizards endured a 35-point performance from LaVine. DeRozan ended up with 28, Vucevic had 22, and White added 20.
Washington made up for its subpar defense with a second straight game shooting at least 50 percent thanks in large part to again having impeccable ball movement. The Wizards were without a true point guard — Beal filled in — but had an aggressive mentality on their side.
With the ball in his hands more than usual, Beal dished a career-high 17 assists. He added 27 points for his second consecutive double-double. With 29 points and 12 rebounds, Kuzma had a double-double, too.
They led the other three starters — including rookie Corey Kispert, who made his fourth start with Brad Wanamaker in the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols — in double figures. Deni Avdija had 10 points off the bench and performed admirably on the defensive end, successfully bothering DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic at times.
Here’s what else to know from Saturday’s loss:
Power in the paint
What they gave up on the perimeter the Wizards made up for under the basket. They had 72 points in the paint to the Bulls’ 30, all the more impressive considering Vucevic was in the fray.
Gafford gets going
Since getting bullied by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid on Sunday, Gafford has had a solid few games at Capital One Arena. He was particularly valuable Saturday, extending possessions in the third quarter and standing 8 for 8 from the floor midway through the period, leading the team with 17 points. He finished 9 for 10 in 20 minutes for 19 points and eight rebounds but didn’t play at all in the fourth.
“I thought the switching did a better job keeping guys in front, kept us out of rotations, and Vucevic is a pretty good pick-and-pop big,” Unseld said of his rotations late in the game. “I thought we were getting dragged down the floor a bit, giving up some separation; he got some good looks. Switches kept that to a minimum, but then you’ve got to deal with the post-ups, you got to deal with the offensive rebounds.”
Hot half
The refrain that Wizards players and coaches used when asked about the offense in the first three months of the season was some variation of “Shots just aren’t falling.” Saturday’s first 24 minutes made the 2021 version of Washington feel like a distant memory now that 2022 has arrived.
The Wizards shot 56.8 percent in the first half, efficiency that helped them weather Chicago’s onslaught from three.
Their fluid offense was even more noteworthy considering Washington played without a true point guard. Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points, eight rebounds) and Kispert (10 points) started at guard with Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto still in the coronavirus protocols, and the spacing worked well. The Wizards had 17 assists on 25 buckets before halftime; 11 of those helpers came from Beal, who ended the half with 13 points and 11 assists.
Beal and Kuzma attributed the ball movement to more aggression on offense — an attempt to compensate for the key guards who were out.
“You look at the team: Guys are out; I have the ability to touch the ball a little bit more, not just stand in the corner and be a shooter,” Kuzma said. “It’s something I’ve got to figure out within myself, watching film and just being in attack mode at all times.”
Waters comes aboard
Washington’s coronavirus outbreak has been so debilitating that even its fill-in players are being affected. Wanamaker, who was added to the roster Thursday, entered the protocols after just one day and was unavailable Saturday.
The Wizards’ latest hardship signee woke up at 4 a.m. Saturday to make his flight to D.C. Guard Tremont Waters, a 23-year-old out of LSU who has played in 39 games across three NBA seasons, had just about two hours of downtime between his flight, a mandatory coronavirus test, the Wizards’ walk-through and the game.
“I hope he took a nap quickly,” Unseld said of Waters, who had two points and a steal in eight minutes.