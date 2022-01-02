He was playing his second game for the Buccaneers since serving a three-game suspension imposed by the NFL for misrepresenting his vaccination status. Brown submitted a fake vaccination card but subsequently was legitimately vaccinated, a person familiar with the situation said at the time.
Coach Bruce Arians allowed Brown to rejoin the team even though he had said when the Buccaneers signed him last season, as Brown completed an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, that he would be allowed only one misstep in Tampa. Arians recently said circumstances had changed and it was in the Buccaneers’ best interests to allow Brown to return.
According to a report by WATB Sports, Brown had been benched by Arians before his midgame exit. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans was seen attempting to calm Brown before he left.
This is a developing story and will be updated.