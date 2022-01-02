Nic Dowd had cut Washington’s deficit to 3-2 when he flipped the puck up in the air and battled it past Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with 6:38 left in regulation. Conor Sheary got the equalizer with 3:47 to go after Blackwood (27 saves) misplayed the puck directly to Lars Eller, who slipped a nice feed to Sheary with the open net in front of him.
New Jersey (13-15-5) grabbed a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period with Hischier’s tip-in of Damon Severson’s shot through traffic. The Devils had taken a 2-0 lead by scoring twice in 74 seconds of the first. Yegor Sharangovich deposited Jack Hughes’s rebound at 7:15 before Severson struck with a one-timer from the left circle at 8:29.
John Carlson brought the Capitals (20-6-8) within one with a snipe from the right dot with 46.6 seconds left in the first. It was Washington’s first four-on-four goal of the season.
Samsonov, playing in his third consecutive game, made 33 saves to keep the Capitals within striking distance.
Here’s what to know from Sunday’s loss:
More roster moves
The Capitals again had a muddled lineup. Forwards Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie were late scratches with non-covid-19 illnesses, and defenseman Martin Fehervary and backup goalie Vitek Vanecek remained out while in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols.
Eller returned Sunday after he missed Friday’s win in Detroit with a non-covid illness. Forward Michael Sgarbossa also returned to the lineup, and Aliaksei Protas was sent to the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.
Defensemen Justin Schultz and Nick Jensen and forward Daniel Sprong were activated from the covid list. Jensen briefly left the game in the first period after blocking a shot by Severson, but played normal minutes for the rest of the game.
Center of attention
With Backstrom out again, the veteran center has played just three games. He opened the season on long-term injured reserve while rehabbing his hip, made his season debut in mid-December and then landed on the covid list for 10 days. He came back and played twice before sitting out Sunday.
He has averaged 17:01 of ice time and has three assists.
Backstrom’s absence meant the Capitals still have only played just one game with their four top centers: Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Eller and Dowd. Sgarbossa filled in Sunday, serving as the third-line center.
NHL fan spotted staffer’s mole from the stands. Now he’s cancer-free, and she has a med school scholarship.
Power outage
After going 0 for 1 on Sunday, Washington has converted just 2 of 30 power-play opportunities in its past 12 games. Fittingly, the Capitals’ only power-play goals in that stretch have come from captain Alex Ovechkin, who set the NHL record for career power-play goals in Friday’s win.
That record tally was the Capitals’ first on the power play since Dec. 15, when Ovechkin scored during an overtime loss at Chicago. The previous time a Capitals player other than Ovechkin scored on the power play was defenseman Dmitry Orlov’s game-winner Nov. 28 at Carolina.
“Certainly some things we can do better with regard to puck battles and breakouts and that sort of thing,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think if we can ever get to a point where we get guys back and we can work on some things on the ice and get some rhythm back, some timing back, that will help as well.”
Washington managed just one shot on its lone power play Sunday.
A steadying force
Carlson’s first-period goal was his eighth of the season. He has two goals and four assists in the past three games. Amid all of the injuries and covid-related issues that have ravaged Washington, he has yet to miss a game, notching 32 points in 34 games.
Carlson had minor knee surgery in the offseason, which he said led to a brief adjustment period. But he has found his rhythm as the season has rolled on, and the 31-year-old is now tied with Bengt Gustafsson (554) for the seventh-most points in franchise history.