“It was good, but some things I can do better,” Patterson said following the game. “That’s kinda me. I feel like the great ones just keep getting better, whether good or bad. I’m a guy that always likes to improve in all areas of my game and keep learning.”
Patterson had only produced 188 rushing yards this season before Sunday. But in the team’s last two games, Patterson had been more involved: scoring his first career NFL touchdown against the Eagles in the team’s first matchup two weeks ago, and recording nine carries during last week’s loss to Dallas.
Earlier this week, Patterson said being a backup has taught him about making the most of his carries when he gets them, but added that if he had a larger role he believed he could more effectively get into a rhythm.
So with Gibson and McKissic out, the undersized rookie from Buffalo who was Washington’s lone undrafted free agent signed this offseason had his best opportunity to show what he could do. And on Washington’s first drive of the game, he delivered.
The 5-foot-7, 195-pound Patterson, who starred at Pallotti High and grew up rooting for Washington, took a handoff from the Eagles’ 11-yard line and found a narrow crease between left tackle Charles Leno and left guard Saahdiq Charles, sneaking past the defense for a touchdown on his third carry of the game.
“I think Jaret’s one of those young guys that, the more experience he gets, the more opportunities he gets, the better he’s going to be,” Rivera said. “He’s a young, dynamic player that definitely can fit a role for you, gives you everything he’s got.”
Patterson had 44 yards on eight carries in the first half and looked to be in a rhythm — same as the Washington offense overall, which scored on all four of its first-half drives. In the second half, however, Patterson only had four carries for 13 yards as he and the offense struggled to move the ball. But quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed his faith in Patterson on the team’s final drive, throwing four passes to Patterson for 29 yards to help move Washington into Eagles’ territory with a chance to take the lead before Heinicke’s interception.
The team finished with 94 rushing yards for an average of 4.3 yards per carry in Gibson’s absence. Patterson said the offense didn’t “keep the foot on the gas” in the second half and also credited Philadelphia’s run defense for Washington’s lack of success over the final two quarters.
Still, Patterson made an impression on Rivera and Heinicke, who said he thought Patterson played great Sunday.
“He’s been making huge strides all year,” Heinicke said. “When you see him do the things that he’s doing, it’s really cool especially because a lot of guys are writing him off because he’s so small. … So hopefully he just keeps progressing.”