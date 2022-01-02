Patterson had 44 yards on eight carries in the first half and looked to be in a rhythm — same as the Washington offense overall, which scored on all four of its first-half drives. In the second half, however, Patterson only had four carries for 13 yards as he and the offense struggled to move the ball. But quarterback Taylor Heinicke showed his faith in Patterson on the team’s final drive, throwing four passes to Patterson for 29 yards to help move Washington into Eagles’ territory with a chance to take the lead before Heinicke’s interception.