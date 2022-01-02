PSG is scheduled to travel to Vannes for a French Cup round-of-32 game Monday. If Messi and the others test negative in the coming days, they could be available for the Jan. 9 French Cup game against Lyon.
On Saturday, France reported 219,126 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in a row that it has topped 200,000.
PSG also is without Neymar, who is being treated in Brazil for an ankle injury. He is expected to return to France on Jan. 9, the team said, with a resumption of training is “still expected to be in about three weeks.”
Read more on soccer: