All of the momentum that fueled the rally had been exhausted when the fourth quarter ended, and the Terps didn’t have enough in overtime of a 70-63 loss, their first in Big Ten play.
Maryland used a 10-1 run in the final 2:53 of regulation to tie the score at 61, then managed just two points in overtime. The Terps never looked comfortable against the Big Ten’s No. 2 defense. The Hoosiers (11-2, 3-0) gave up no space, and Maryland (10-4, 2-1) could not relax for even a moment. Indiana held Maryland to 24.2 percent shooting after halftime, including 0 for 7 in overtime.
Angel Reese scored a game-high 22 points and added 12 rebounds for Maryland. Diamond Miller finished with 17 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers with 18 points.
The Terps went into halftime trailing 33-29 despite shooting 52.0 percent. The problem? Turnovers.
Maryland jumped to a 17-10 first-quarter lead, but the defense relaxed and gave up a pair of baskets at the end of the quarter to make it 17-14 after 10 minutes.
Indiana’s defense got it together in the second quarter, holding the Terps to 12 points as they remained sloppy with the basketball. Maryland had several transition opportunities it didn’t convert because of turnovers or simply missing layups. Eleven first-half turnovers erased the positives from a strong shooting percentage, and Maryland finished with 19 giveaways.
Here’s what to know from Sunday’s loss:
More Miller
Miller played in her second consecutive game after returning from a knee injury that forced her to miss 10 of the season’s first 12. The all-Big Ten guard did a little bit of everything off the bench during an easy win at Coppin State on Dec. 21. She didn’t start Sunday, either, but was with the starters after halftime.
Miller was particularly aggressive in the second half, and her nine third-quarter points helped Maryland get back into the game.
Masonius down
Key reserve Faith Masonius left in the third quarter after hitting the floor and grabbing her left knee. She was unable to put any weight on the leg and had to be helped off the court. Masonius sat on the bench momentarily before being taken to the locker room.
She returned to the bench on crutches and with a large ice pack on her left knee. Maryland officials called it a lower leg injury and said she would be reevaluated in College Park.
Maryland’s next game is Thursday against Penn State.
