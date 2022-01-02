“The better team won today,” Maryland Coach Brenda Frese said. “I thought the team that was more experienced with veteran leadership showed through. I thought they did a tremendous job competing for all 45 minutes. . . . The momentum it took to get back in the fourth quarter to then take it to overtime, I thought we looked really tired in overtime because it took so much out of us.”
Maryland used a 10-1 run in the final 2:53 of regulation to tie the score at 61, then managed just two points in overtime. The Terps never looked comfortable against the Big Ten’s No. 2 defense. Indiana (11-2, 3-0) gave up no space, and Maryland (10-4, 2-1) could not relax for even a moment. Indiana held Maryland to 24.2 percent shooting after halftime, including 0 for 7 in overtime.
Angel Reese scored a game-high 22 points and added 12 rebounds for Maryland. Miller finished with 17 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers with 18 points.
“It was just about who wanted it more,” Reese said. “We just didn’t play together at the end. We just turned the ball over and, I mean, we’ve just got to get back to Maryland basketball. ... It’s only January, and we’ll see them again.”
The Terps went to halftime trailing 33-29 despite shooting 52 percent. The problem? Turnovers. Maryland jumped to a seven-point first-quarter lead, but the Terps relaxed and gave up a pair of baskets at the end of the quarter to make it 17-14 after 10 minutes.
Indiana’s defense got it together in the second quarter, holding the Terps to 12 points as they remained sloppy with the basketball. Maryland had several transition opportunities it didn’t convert because of turnovers or simply missing layups. Eleven first-half turnovers erased the positives from the strong shooting, and Maryland finished with 19 giveaways.
The Hoosiers entered the matchup allowing 56.3 points per game, with opponents shooting just 37.1 percent.
“Give them credit: Their defense is really good,” Miller said. “They were pressuring us 94 feet the whole time. But I think it was mainly us. There was a lot of unforced turnovers that we had, and we just need to execute way better and try to be on our P’s and Q’s so we have more possessions.”
Here’s what to know from Sunday’s loss:
More Miller
Miller played in her second consecutive game after returning from a knee injury that forced her to miss 10 of the season’s first 12. The all-Big Ten guard did a little bit of everything off the bench during an easy win at Coppin State on Dec. 21. She didn’t start Sunday, either, but was with the starters after halftime.
Miller was particularly aggressive in the second half, and her nine third-quarter points helped Maryland get back into the game.
“Just trying to get back for my teammates but also listening to my body,” Miller said. “My body felt pretty good today, so I continue to play.”
Frese called Miller “terrific” but added that it is taking time for the team to adjust to having her on the floor.
Owusu struggles
Third-team all-American Ashley Owusu struggled in the first three quarters of Sunday’s game before finding some life late. She finished with 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting to go with one assist and seven turnovers.
At one point in the fourth quarter, Owusu air-balled a midrange jumper, which has been the bread and butter of her game. The game may have been her worst in the past two seasons, but she came on late in the fourth with a reverse layup to cut the Hoosiers’ lead to one and then a bullying bucket through contact to tie the score at 61.
“I think Indiana did a great job scouting,” Frese said. “Obviously, South Carolina did the same thing. I thought Ashley got a lot more aggressive where we needed her to get to in that fourth quarter. Her last four points to help us send it to overtime were confident plays. Those are the plays we need Ashley to continue to make. ... But as your floor general, one assist [and] seven turnovers — that’s an area that I know she prides herself on, taking care of the basketball and making plays for her teammates.”
Masonius down
Key reserve Faith Masonius left in the third quarter after hitting the floor and grabbing her left knee. She was unable to put any weight on the leg and had to be helped off the court. Masonius sat on the bench momentarily before she was taken to the locker room.
She returned to the bench on crutches and with a large ice pack on her left knee. Maryland officials called it a lower leg injury and said she would be reevaluated in College Park. Any absence would be a significant blow; Masonius is one of the best defenders on the team and provides a boost of energy off the bench.
Maryland’s next game is Thursday against Penn State.
