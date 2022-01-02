What you need to know
The NFC East's bench wars are heating up
Not to be outdone by their NFC East brethren in Washington and Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles have brought their own special, warm and toasty bench with them to FedEx Field for their game against the Washington Football Team.
This started when the Cowboys shipped their own heated seats to FedEx for the Week 14 game. It paid off in a victory for Dallas and, not to be outdone, the Football Team shipped its version to Philadelphia and Arlington, Tex. (where the temperature topped 80) — and lost both games.
New interviewing rule didn't prompt early head-coach firings
The new rule allowing teams to interview head-coaching candidates from other franchises during the final two weeks of the regular season did not prompt a wave of firings leaguewide last week, after all.
The measure can be utilized only by teams that already have changed their coaches during the season or have notified their coaches that they will not be retained. So that provided a team such as, say, the Chicago Bears with some incentive to make a decision on the coaching fate of Matt Nagy sooner rather than later.
But Nagy remained in place and only two teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, are eligible at this point to take advantage of the new interviewing provision. The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer as their coach. Jon Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders.
The Jaguars, at least, were taking full advantage last week. They requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
The Jaguars requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, as well. But he declined to participate in head coaching interviews before the end of the regular season. The Jaguars’ list of candidates also includes former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell, who were out of the league and could have been interviewed even before the new measure was enacted.
Other NFL teams are not too concerned, apparently, about falling behind in the pursuit of head-coaching candidates.
Matt Corral's injury underscores the lunacy of criticizing college players opting out of bowl games
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral’s NFL draft prospects were complicated when he suffered an injury playing in Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
Corral, considered one of the top quarterbacks available and a likely first-round pick this year, left the field with an apparent injury to his right leg, then was taken to the locker room on a cart. He later returned to the field on crutches. The extent of his injury was not immediately clear.
Earlier Saturday, the public debate about standout college players opting out of bowl games to avoid injuries and focus on their NFL preparations for the scouting combine and the draft was inflamed by comments made by ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.
Herbstreit suggested that players don’t love football as much as they once did. Howard said that players have a sense of entitlement. Herbstreit later clarified his remarks to say that “some players love the game the same today as ever” but “some don’t.”
Let’s be very clear here: This is nonsense.
If Corral wanted to play in his team’s bowl game, that’s fine. He knew the risks, or at least he should have known them.
But if other players chose not to take those risks with their pending professional livelihoods, that’s also fine. That’s a perfectly valid decision for them to make, and no one should criticize them or question their love of football. If coaches such as Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly can leave their programs before bowl games to enrich themselves elsewhere, then players certainly are entitled to do what they deem to be in their best interests.
“This is exactly why some guys opt out,” Robert Griffin III wrote Saturday night on Twitter.
Griffin, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Baylor, was chosen second overall by the Washington Football Team in the 2012 NFL draft and was the league’s offensive rookie of the year.
“After we won the Heisman in 2011, I made the decision to play in our bowl game because our program hadn’t won one in 19 years,” Griffin also wrote. “That was my decision. Don’t condemn guys for opting out. Matt Corral’s injury is exactly why they do. Pray he is okay and his draft stock isn’t impacted.”
Questions remain for Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers
For Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, Week 17 brings what may well be the final regular season home games for the only teams for they’ve played.
For Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks, the season will end after Week 18 while Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will move on to the postseason.
The 5-10 Seahawks who haven’t reached double digits in losses since 2009, host the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) before their season finale against the Cardinals in Arizona. Wilson is wrapping up his 10th season in Seattle.
“I know you guys asked Bobby [Wagner] about could this be your last game [in Seattle as a Seahawk],” Wilson said last week. “I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game, but at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL. So I’m just focused on today and getting better today. So that’s my focus and that’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys. We’ve got to make sure we get better today. That’s the only thing that matters.”
Rodgers, a contender for his fourth NFL MVP award in his 17th season, has been dealing with uncertainty since calling his future “a beautiful mystery” after the NFC championship game. Last week, he was similarly vague — with one exception.
“It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers told reporters. “I’m not going to hold the team back from anything and once I commit — and if it’s committing to move forward here — it will be a quick decision.”
Rodgers didn’t rule out retirement at the age of 38 but called this season, “one of my favorite years of football.” The Packers, who have the top seed in the NFC going into Sunday night’s game against Minnesota, have the NFL’s best record at 12-3.
“I think that I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and I think playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” Rodgers said. “One of the things that obviously [is] to not be a bum on the way out and to still be able to play, I think is important to me. If this year has taught me anything, it’s that I still can play, I still have a love for the game, I’m still super competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.”
NFL to hold a pregame moment of silence for John Madden at all Week 17 games
There will be a pregame moment of silence for John Madden at all NFL games this weekend.
Madden died Tuesday at age 85.
He was one of the most influential figures in NFL history as a Super Bowl-winning coach for the Oakland Raiders; a beloved broadcaster who won 16 Emmy Awards over a three-decade career spent with all four major networks; and the face of the wildly popular “Madden NFL Football” video game franchise.
“As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden,” Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to NFL teams in a memo Thursday. “To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game.”
To no one's surprise, it's snowing for Buffalo's game
The weather gods, as is their wont in winter, are supplying a fluff-fest for the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park, N.Y.
The unlucky opponents this week are the Atlanta Falcons, who no doubt would prefer to be playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they could just close the roof on the weather.
As Week 17 arrives, the NFL plays on and tries to live with the virus
The NFL continues to push forward through its coronavirus issues, preparing to play Sunday’s Week 17 games after a week spent continuing to try to find ways to live with the virus and operate amid the pandemic.
A key turning point in the NFL’s ability to keep playing even with its sharp increase in cases, attributed by league leaders to the omicron variant, may have come Tuesday. The league and the NFL Players Association agreed to modify their protocols to shorten the isolation period for a player or team staffer to five days — down from 10 days — after a positive coronavirus test, following a recommendation Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This change, I think, is something that we are comfortable with,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week. “It feels like an important step forward.”
The effects of the change quickly were evident Wednesday, when 100 players leaguewide were cleared to come off their teams’ covid-19 reserve lists in a single day. That included 85 players on teams’ 53-man rosters and 15 players on teams’ practice squads.
“Our continued efforts, working collaboratively with the NFLPA, have enabled us to adopt these updated CDC guidelines, which we expect will assist clubs in better managing their rosters and, more specifically, increasing player availability due to the shortened return time after a positive test,” said Dawn Aponte, the league’s chief football administrative officer.
A player or staffer can be cleared to return from isolation after five days if the individual has been without a fever for at least 24 hours and other symptoms “have resolved or improved,” according to a memo that the NFL sent to teams last week.
“We’re comfortable with this change because it mirrors what we’ve been seeing in our own data, which is that people are showing signs of clearing the virus quicker than what we saw prior to omicron,” Sills said in a conference call with reporters.
The coming weeks are likely to remain trying.
“I think we’ve still got a few more weeks of probably a strong degree of positive tests,” Sills said Friday on the NFL Network. “If you look over the past two weeks, we’ve had almost 600 players that have tested positive.”