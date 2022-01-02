What you need to know
Super Bowl teams are likely to arrive in L.A. late in the weekReturn to menu
Expect the teams participating in the Super Bowl to arrive in the host city late in the week again, just a few days before the game, as with last season.
That was the plan for last season, although it was modified a bit when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Tampa on the Saturday before the game, about 26 hours ahead of kickoff.
This season’s game is scheduled to be played Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It’s likely that the participating teams will spend that week in their home cities and then travel to the Los Angeles area late in the week.
The tradition of the teams spending the entire week in the host city has been scrapped, for now, due to pandemic-related considerations.
Of course, that would change—again—if the Rams or Chargers reach the game.
Or both.
NFL has deal on new CBA with replay officialsReturn to menu
The NFL Referees Association completed an agreement with the league on a new collective bargaining agreement for the replay officials.
The deal was ratified, the NFLRA said last week, and runs through May 2027.
“I want to compliment all of the Replay Officials for their dedication to continue working through most of this season without a CBA,” Carl Paganelli, the organization’s president, said in a written statement. “The final agreement recognizes the contributions and key role that Replay Officials provide on each and every play.”
The replay officials have a CBA with the NFL separate from that of the on-field officials.
Replay officials have been given expanded duties this season to be allowed to communicate with the on-field officials about certain calls. That has drawn widespread praise, allowing some obvious mistakes by the on-field officials to be corrected quickly and seamlessly, without a formal instant replay review process or a coach’s challenge by one of the teams.
Many coaches and some others within the sport have lobbied for the NFL to take the new system a step further and enact a “sky judge” system, by which the replay official in the booth would be empowered to overturn an erroneous call by the on-field officials on a wider variety of plays.
But the league and the NFL’s competition committee have expressed wariness in the past, in part because of the demands of finding 17 replay officials sufficiently qualified to put such a system into effect. They also are concerned about the potential for inconsistency if 17 sky judges are, in effect, applying 17 perhaps varying standards to what should prompt an overrule.
Andy Dalton makes his return as Bears’ starterReturn to menu
Quarterback Andy Dalton returns to the starting role for the Chicago Bears when they host the New York Giants in an early-afternoon game at Soldier Field.
Dalton gets the starting nod with rookie Justin Fields still plagued by an ankle injury.
Coach Matt Nagy went back to Dalton after Nick Foles started last Sunday’s triumph at Seattle.
It is Dalton’s first start since a Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which he threw four interceptions.
Saints became the latest NFL team upset about competitive unfairnessReturn to menu
NFL teams and fans simply are going to have to live with competitive inequities as the league attempts to complete a second season played in the pandemic. That has become particularly true with the sharp increase in cases recently, attributed to the spread of the omicron variant.
But that won’t stop the complaints from coming when those involved feel that they haven’t been given a fair chance.
So it was for the New Orleans Saints, who were depleted for their game this past Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.
“I was told pretty early on that the game wasn’t going to be postponed and just had to deal with it,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis told WWL radio last week, according to the station’s website. “That was their solution: play the game no matter what. We don’t have to like it, but we have to live with it.”
The Saints lost to the Dolphins, 20-3. Rookie quarterback Ian Book, making his first NFL start because Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were on the covid-19 reserve list, was sacked eight times and threw two interceptions, the first of which was returned for a touchdown.
“When you have 18 active players and four of your practice squad players test positive for covid, it’s just too much to overcome, frankly,” Loomis said in his radio interview. “It wasn’t fair to the players. It wasn’t fair to our coaching staff, and certainly not the fans. It was a tough week, but it’s behind us now.”
Joe Burrow salutes his receivers rather than the Krusty Krab this weekReturn to menu
Last week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went with a “Krusty Krab” shirt in a “SpongeBob SquarePants” salute.
This week, after carving up the Ravens with 525 yards passing, he went in a different direction with his pregame wardrobe choice. He wore a shirt bearing the faces of Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and you can’t really blame him. Those three caught 404 yards worth of passes for three touchdowns in the 41-21 victory.
How many more teams will make head-coaching changes?Return to menu
It seems possible that there could be a relatively light further turnover among NFL head coaches in the coming weeks.
Two teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders, already are in the market for new coaches, unless the Raiders opt to retain interim coach Rich Bisaccia. The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer as their coach. Jon Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders.
Which teams will join the Jaguars and Raiders?
There has been intense speculation about the job insecurity of the Chicago Bears’ Matt Nagy, the Denver Broncos’ Vic Fangio and the Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer. There has been talk about the possibilities for major changes in Seattle that perhaps could include Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll. Some wonder about the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule.
Firing-and-hiring cycles often bring surprises. But unless the New York Giants reverse course and, contrary to recent speculation, fire Joe Judge as their coach or a still-struggling franchise ousts its coach after only one season, there might not be all that much more still to come.
Bill Belichick’s New Year’s resolutions, part 2Return to menu
Coach Bill Belichick was asked about his New Year’s resolutions during his postgame news conference following the New England Patriots’ defeat last Sunday in Foxborough, Mass., to the Buffalo Bills.
Belichick, predictably, was not very expansive on the subject in the aftermath of a loss that knocked the Patriots from first place in the AFC East.
During his news conference Friday, Belichick was asked again, by the same reporter.
And, again, he didn’t say much.
“They would all be personal,” Belichick said. “So it probably wouldn’t mean anything to you, anyway. Thank you.”
You have to admire the persistence of the questioning, at least.
Carson Wentz poised to play for Colts after activation from covid listReturn to menu
Quarterback Carson Wentz was activated Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts and is expected to play in Sunday’s early-afternoon game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Indianapolis.
Wentz and the Colts benefit immediately from last week’s protocol change by the NFL and NFL Players Association shortening the isolation period for players and staff members following a positive test for the coronavirus, regardless of their vaccination status.
The Colts activated Wentz from their covid-19 reserve list. Procedurally, that move had to be made by Saturday’s leaguewide roster deadline even though Wentz had not been cleared at that point to rejoin team activities. Wentz was not eligible for such clearance until Sunday. But the current protocols allow a team to activate a player Saturday based on the expectation the player will be cleared Sunday to play. If a player were to fail to receive such game-day clearance under that scenario, he could not be replaced on the roster.
Wentz was placed on the covid-19 reserve list Tuesday. He reportedly remains unvaccinated and tested positive for the virus. His five-day isolation ran through Saturday. To be eligible to be cleared, a player must be without a fever for at least 24 hours while other symptoms have resolved or are improving, under the protocols.
The NFL and NFLPA agreed Tuesday to shorten the isolation period from 10 days to five days for all personnel, based on a recommendation made the previous day by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Colts, at 9-6, are the AFC’s No. 5 seed entering Sunday’s play and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Raiders. Rookie Sam Ehlinger practiced with the Colts’ starting offense during the week in place of Wentz. Coach Frank Reich confirmed that he spoke to retired quarterback Philip Rivers last week. But the Colts did not sign Rivers.
Thursday night package averaged more than 16 million viewers per gameReturn to menu
The Thursday Night Football package averaged 16.4 million viewers per game across Fox, the NFL Network, Amazon Prime and other platforms this season.
That included the 28.6 million viewers for the Packers-Browns game on Christmas Day, which came on a Saturday but was part of the package.
The Packers-Browns viewing audience was the second-largest for any NFL game this season, behind only the 41.3 million viewers for the Cowboys-Raiders game on Thanksgiving Day.
The Thursday night package will be carried exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning next season.
Lamar Jackson inactive for Ravens; Tyler Huntley to startReturn to menu
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the Baltimore Ravens’ inactive list for their early-afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams in Baltimore.
Tyler Huntley is set to start at quarterback for the Ravens.
Jackson misses his third straight game because of an ankle injury. He had been listed as questionable on the injury report.
Jackson did not participate in the Ravens’ practices Thursday and Friday. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but was seen limping while on the field. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday he believed that Jackson had “a chance” to play in this game.
The Ravens have lost four straight games and have fallen to No. 8 in the AFC’s postseason standings; seven teams per conference qualify for the playoffs.
Josh Johnson was the Ravens’ fill-in quarterback for last Sunday’s defeat at Cincinnati, with Huntley on the covid-19 reserve list.
Bruce Arians is set to coach Sunday after last week’s positive covid testReturn to menu
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians is expected to be on the sideline for Sunday’s early-afternoon game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.Y.
The Buccaneers announced Saturday that Arians had cleared the coronavirus protocols and would coach Sunday.
The team said Tuesday that Arians had tested positive for the virus.
He returns quickly under the newly shortened five-day isolation period, approved last week by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, for players and team staffers following a positive test.
The NFC East’s bench wars are heating upReturn to menu
Not to be outdone by their NFC East brethren in Washington and Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles have brought their own special, warm and toasty bench with them to FedEx Field for their game against the Washington Football Team.
This started when the Cowboys shipped their own heated seats to FedEx for the Week 14 game. It paid off in a victory for Dallas and, not to be outdone, the Football Team shipped its version to Philadelphia and Arlington, Tex. (where the temperature topped 80) — and lost both games.
New interviewing rule didn’t prompt early head-coach firingsReturn to menu
The new rule allowing teams to interview head-coaching candidates from other franchises during the final two weeks of the regular season did not prompt a wave of firings leaguewide last week, after all.
The measure can be utilized only by teams that already have changed their coaches during the season or have notified their coaches that they will not be retained. So that provided a team such as, say, the Chicago Bears with some incentive to make a decision on the coaching fate of Matt Nagy sooner rather than later.
But Nagy remained in place and only two teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, are eligible at this point to take advantage of the new interviewing provision. The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer as their coach. Jon Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders.
The Jaguars, at least, were taking full advantage last week. They requested permission to interview Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
The Jaguars requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, as well. But he declined to participate in head coaching interviews before the end of the regular season. The Jaguars’ list of candidates also includes former NFL head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell, who were out of the league and could have been interviewed even before the new measure was enacted.
Other NFL teams are not too concerned, apparently, about falling behind in the pursuit of head-coaching candidates.
Matt Corral’s injury underscores the lunacy of criticizing college players opting out of bowl gamesReturn to menu
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral’s NFL draft prospects were complicated when he suffered an injury playing in Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor.
Corral, considered one of the top quarterbacks available and a likely first-round pick this year, left the field with an apparent injury to his right leg, then was taken to the locker room on a cart. He later returned to the field on crutches. The extent of his injury was not immediately clear.
Earlier Saturday, the public debate about standout college players opting out of bowl games to avoid injuries and focus on their NFL preparations for the scouting combine and the draft was inflamed by comments made by ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.
Herbstreit suggested that players don’t love football as much as they once did. Howard said that players have a sense of entitlement. Herbstreit later clarified his remarks to say that “some players love the game the same today as ever” but “some don’t.”
Let’s be very clear here: This is nonsense.
If Corral wanted to play in his team’s bowl game, that’s fine. He knew the risks, or at least he should have known them.
But if other players chose not to take those risks with their pending professional livelihoods, that’s also fine. That’s a perfectly valid decision for them to make, and no one should criticize them or question their love of football. If coaches such as Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly can leave their programs before bowl games to enrich themselves elsewhere, then players certainly are entitled to do what they deem to be in their best interests.
“This is exactly why some guys opt out,” Robert Griffin III wrote Saturday night on Twitter.
Griffin, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Baylor, was chosen second overall by the Washington Football Team in the 2012 NFL draft and was the league’s offensive rookie of the year.
“After we won the Heisman in 2011, I made the decision to play in our bowl game because our program hadn’t won one in 19 years,” Griffin also wrote. “That was my decision. Don’t condemn guys for opting out. Matt Corral’s injury is exactly why they do. Pray he is okay and his draft stock isn’t impacted.”